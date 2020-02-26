“We’ve been struggling to keep the lights on for over two years, and we still face some challenges, but I’m confident that this is the best path for all of us,” Todd Alström wrote in a separate announcement .

BeerAdvocate was founded in 1996 by brothers Todd and Jason Alström in Boston.

Next Glass Inc., the parent company behind beer-rating mobile app Untappd , says it has reached an agreement to acquire BeerAdvocate , an independent online forum for beer enthusiasts and professionals.

BeerAdvocate at one time generated most of its revenue from a print magazine, which it no longer produces.

“As the focus of readers and advertisers shifted over recent years, our publication wasn’t immune to the issues that have impacted the entire print media industry,” Alström wrote.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Next Glass now owns BeerAdvocate’s popular website, beeradvocate.com, which is well-respected for its reviews and ratings of beer brands. Although Untappd and BeerAdvocate now share a parent company, they will remain separate platforms and brands, according to the companies. Next Glass acquired Untappd in 2016.

The takeover also means that BeerAdvocate might be getting its long-awaited app.

“This next chapter is a great opportunity to explore new features and opportunities,” Alström wrote. “Untappd brings over 100 talented coworkers, killer app development, and powerful sales and insights to the table."

Greg Avola, who founded Untapped in 2010, said in a blog post that "both platforms evolved to serve different markets and fundamental purposes when it comes to discovering beer.”

