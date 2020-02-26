The report by The Milken Institute ranked Boston 64th in the nation in terms of its ability to create and sustain jobs. At the top tier of the study were prosperous regions such as San Francisco and Silicon Valley, along with fast-growing upstart areas including Reno, Nev., and Provo, Utah. Sitting just above Boston was McAllen, Texas.

But a report published on Wednesday suggests that the region is falling behind dozens of other cities because of its failure to create enough entry-level and middle-class jobs to support a balanced, healthy economy.

Greater Boston’s concentration of jobs in technology, biotech, and medicine have made it the envy of many other metropolitan areas trying to adapt to the 21st century.

In a quirk of the study, Boston and Cambridge were counted as separate regions, though it does not appear combining them would have helped. The Cambridge area came in at No. 83 on the list.

Kevin Klowden, executive director at the think tank’s Center for Regional Economics, said both regions are being held down by the slow growth of jobs outside of the high-profile areas of tech and science. Those fields do not tend to attach themselves to large numbers of support and service jobs like traditional industries do, and that could limit future growth.

“A city cannot simply just function with high-end research and tech jobs. You need the service jobs,” Klowden said. “To have any kind of economic mobility, to have people who are there and available to be educated and to move up to the higher end technology jobs ... you need to have a stronger ecosystem that allows for mid-level. middle class jobs that make up most of the people in a city.”

