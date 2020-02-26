Clothing, artwork, arcade games, gym equipment, and furniture will be available for fans to scoop up. Among the items on the list: a sweet “Boston Strong” wall hanging made of license plates, hand-knotted oriental rugs, a Route 66-themed high top, a framed kimono, Simon Pearce glasses and barware, and a Brunswick Billiards Metro pool table.

Big Papi is hosting an estate sale at his Weston home this Saturday starting at 8 a.m, according to an event posting on estatesales.net .

Looking for a Rolls-Royce neon sign, a Louis Vuitton snow globe, or some baseball memorabilia? Well, Red Sox icon David Ortiz has you covered.

Plus, there’s memorabilia galore, such as Ortiz Coke Bottles, bobbleheads in the original boxes, commemorative coins and bowls, a framed and signed photograph, and a collection of caps and T-shirts.

A Rolls Royce neon sign on the sale's item list. Exceptional Estate Sales (custom credit)

That said, some of the items are ... not that special. Many pieces would look right at home at your Great Aunt Bertha’s rummage sale. The Ortizes are selling their backyard composter, for example. There’s an odd singing frog sculpture of some sort. Previously worn Prada heels will be up for grabs. A garden cart that’s seen better days. Assorted pots and pans. A waffle maker. Random paperbacks. A Wally lunch box.

The numbers for entry will be given out at 7:30 a.m., and the sale will run through 4 p.m. Ortiz’s address will be released on estatesales.net on Friday at 9 a.m. Sudbury-based company, Exceptional Estate Sales, is organizing the event.

A David Ortiz estate sale will take place in Weston. Exceptional Estate Sales

Ortiz’s Weston six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home originally went on the market in February 2019 for $6.3 million. The couple, David Ortiz and his wife, Tiffany, are reportedly packing up the place and “downsizing” a bit, according to Boston Magazine.

David Ortiz will hold an estate sale at his Weston home on Saturday, Feb. 29. Hundreds of items will be for sale, including this piece of Boston Strong art made of license plates. Exceptional Estate Sales

A Red Sox pennant marking 100 years of Fenway Park is among the items included in an estate sale at David Ortiz's Weston home. Exceptional Estate Sales

A framed kimono is among the items that will be for sale at the Weston home of David Ortiz. Exceptional Estate Sales





Red Sox magazines Exceptional Estate Sales (custom credit)

David Ortiz is selling off items from his home in Weston. Exceptional Estate Sales

A front door wreath available for purchase at the David Ortiz estate sale. Exceptional Estate Sales (custom credit)

