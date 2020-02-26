The Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown along with a Barrow’s goldeneye, a young lesser black-backed gull, a thick-billed murre, and 5 fish crows.

Recent sightings (through Feb. 18) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A flock of up to 14 chipping sparrows continued at Evergreen Cemetery in Eastham. A clay-colored sparrow also continued in the group. Several orange-crowned warblers were sighted around the Cape with reports from Harwich and Cummaquid.

West Barnstable had reports of a continuing Northern shrike along with a grasshopper sparrow and an early American woodcock. A few yellow-bellied sapsuckers were lingering, with reports from Wellfleet and Sandwich.

Advertisement

Exceptional sightings continued at Race Point in Provincetown with up to 4 Pacific loons, 2 short-eared owls, a common murre, and 800 razorbills.

Other sightings around the Cape included a palm warbler and 2 canvasback in Falmouth, a tundra subspecies peregrine falcon on Nauset Beach, a ruby-crowned kinglet in Eastham, a Northern pintail in Provincetown, 2 marsh wrens in Mashpee, 3 blue-winged teal in Barnstable and a double-crested cormorant, a white-crowned sparrow, and a harlequin duck in Sandwich.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.