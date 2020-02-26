Due to strong demand for tickets to the band’s sold-out July 16 show at TD Garden, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are adding a second performance at TD Garden this summer on Friday, July 17. Both concerts, which will mark the band’s first Boston shows since April 2018, also will feature Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams.

Tickets purchased online will come with a CD copy of “Bon Jovi 2020,” which is set to be released May 15.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. As for pre-sales, Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express Card members can purchase tickets prior to the general public beginning Monday, March 2, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 5, at 10 p.m., while the Live Nation pre-sale for the fan club runs on Thursday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.