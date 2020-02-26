Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are feeling the love.
The Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary Wednesday. In honor of the special occasion, Brady posted two photos on Instagram — one of Bundchen in front of Turks & Frogs, the cozy West Village wine bar where they met in 2006, and another of Bundchen caressing their two children, Benny and Vivi.
“The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we’ve become,” he wrote in the caption. “You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life.”
The couple married in a private twilight ceremony at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2009.
Bundchen Wednesday posted a photo of the couple upon returning home to their Brentwood estate that night.
“I can’t believe it’s been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet! Te amo.”
