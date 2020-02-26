Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are feeling the love.

The Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary Wednesday. In honor of the special occasion, Brady posted two photos on Instagram — one of Bundchen in front of Turks & Frogs, the cozy West Village wine bar where they met in 2006, and another of Bundchen caressing their two children, Benny and Vivi.

“The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we’ve become,” he wrote in the caption. “You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life.”