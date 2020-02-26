Q. My husband hates that I’m not a morning person. We’ve been married for one year, are in our late 30s, and are starting the process of having kids. Our alarms are set for 7 a.m., but while he jumps out of bed, I snooze until 8 (I don’t have to be at work until 9). On weekends, if I don’t have plans, I sleep until 9:30 or 10. My husband will be up around 7 or 8.

I’ve never missed an early flight, doctor’s appointment, or anything else. When I need to get up early, I do. But it’s not really how my body operates. My problem is that my husband thinks anyone who isn’t a morning person is just plain lazy. He recently told me he’s concerned about having kids because it’s “a struggle” for me to get out of bed in the mornings.

He says he’s worried he’ll get stuck with morning child care. I told him it might be a good thing if I’m a night owl and he’s a morning person, because I could take night shifts and he could take mornings. His response was that babies sleep through the night after a few months (ha!), so I’d be off the hook. It’s infuriating to have to defend myself against his baseless concerns. How do I get him not to judge me for not being a morning person? — Getting Up

A. First, let’s talk about the superpowers that people seem to develop when they have babies. I have friends who slept until 11 a.m. before kids, and then, suddenly, they became people who wake up at 5 and only require a few hours of rest. Some of them have existed without sleep for years. Your husband should know that people change their routines when a baby arrives.

Second, let’s talk about his judgment, in general. No one wants to feel like their partner thinks they’re lazy. Do you believe your husband would describe you as someone who doesn’t accomplish enough each day? If that’s the case, you should work that out before having a kid. Take it to therapy and get a reality check.

So much of partnership and parenting is about faith. When you’re up in the middle of the night with a kid in your lap, and your first instinct is to resent the person who’s absent, you need to be able to believe that your partner has done a million things you simply didn’t witness. You need to know, in your heart, that he cares as much as you do.

You deserve to share the experience with someone who understands what you offer and trusts that you’re doing your best. Work on that — and take it seriously — before you jump to the next step. — Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Neither of you knows what you are in for once you have babies, and trust me, none of this is relevant. THE_BRIDE

You mention that you always make it to work, appointments, and obligations on time, but do you and your husband get quality together time? Maybe that’s the actual issue? SURFERROSA

Sounds like he’s not ready to have kids yet and is using this as an excuse. I suggest a serious conversation about your future plans. MHOGAN08

