Between exacting methods and complicated construction, baking a cake can be a daunting affair. A loaf cake, however, pairs the polish of a more elegant confection with the ease of a quick bread. A green-tinged, nut-topped version from a bakery in Paris inspired our take with ground pistachios and orange zest, made richer with Greek-style yogurt. We upped the honey in a classic French pain d’epices and paired copious black pepper with three kinds of ginger — ground, fresh, and crystallized. And we enhance the most common loaf cake of all — banana bread — with cardamom and nutty browned butter.

Makes one 9-inch loaf

Don’t skip toasting the pistachios. Toast them at 300 degrees until they’re fragrant and begin to darken, 10 to 15 minutes. Get the best results from grinding the nuts until they are nearly as fine as flour. If you can’t find unsalted pistachios, reduce the salt in the recipe by half.

We prefer regular olive oil to butter, but vegetable oil also works. If you like a stronger flavor, use extra virgin olive oil. Cooling the cake was essential to a thick glaze.

1 cup (198 grams) white sugar

2 teaspoons grated orange zest, plus ¼ cup orange juice (about 1 orange)

1 cups (185 grams) shelled, unsalted pistachios, toasted and cooled

1 cup (142 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan

2 teaspoons baking powder

1½ teaspoons ground cardamom

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 large eggs

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons plain whole-milk Greek-style yogurt

¼ cup olive oil, plus more for the pan

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ cup (85 grams) powdered sugar

Heat the oven to 325 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Lightly coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with oil and flour. In a food processor, combine the white sugar and orange zest; process until the sugar is damp and fragrant, 5 to 10 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl.

Add the pistachios to the processor and pulse until coarse, 8 to 10 pulses. Set aside 2 tablespoons of the nuts for topping the cake. Add the flour, baking powder, cardamom, and salt to the processor with the nuts. Process until the nuts are finely ground, about 45 seconds.

Return to the sugar mixture and whisk in the eggs, ½ cup of yogurt, the oil, orange juice, and vanilla. Add the nut-flour mixture and fold until mixed. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake until golden brown and firm to the touch, and when a toothpick inserted at the center comes out with moist crumbs, 50 to 55 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan and let cool completely, about 2 hours.

In a bowl, whisk the remaining yogurt with the powdered sugar until thick and smooth. Spread over the cake. Sprinkle with the reserved nuts. Let set for 10 minutes before serving.

French Spice Cake (Pain d’Epices)

Makes one 9-inch loaf

French spice cake (pain d’epices). Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Heavy doses of ginger and honey keep this cake fresh for up to a week. For a fruitier version, add 1 cup golden raisins, chopped dates, figs, or dried apricots. Melting the butter in a liquid measuring cup in the microwave, then using the same cup for the honey, makes it easy to measure and add the honey; it slides right out. For maximum spice flavor, we use black pepper and three kinds of ginger. If you can’t find crystallized (candied) ginger, skip it. And if you can’t find ground mace, substitute ¼ teaspoon each of ground nutmeg and allspice.

Don’t use baking spray in place of butter — butter helps create the dark crust that sets pain d’epices apart from other quick breads. Use melted butter and a pastry brush to liberally coat the pan.

1¾ cups (248 grams) all-purpose flour

1 cup (99 grams) almond flour

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground mace

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, melted, plus more for the pan

1 cup honey

½ cup whole milk

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons minced crystallized ginger

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons grated orange zest

Heat the oven to 325 degrees with a rack in the upper-middle position. Coat the bottom and sides of a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with butter. In a medium bowl, whisk together both flours, the cinnamon, baking soda, ground ginger, mace, and ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. In a large bowl, whisk together the butter and honey until smooth. Add the milk, eggs, crystallized ginger, fresh ginger, and orange zest; whisk until thoroughly combined.

Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and fold only until no dry flour remains. Transfer to the prepared pan, then bake until firm and a toothpick inserted at the center comes out with a few moist crumbs, 65 to 70 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and let cool completely, about 2 hours.

Brown Butter-Cardamom Banana Bread

Makes one 9-inch loaf

Brown butter-cardamom banana bread. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Blooming cardamom in hot butter draws out the aromas and produces a more complex flavor. For just the right texture, we found we needed two leaveners. Baking powder gave the bread lift; baking soda resulted in a well-browned top and a dense crumb. While we prefer the deeper flavor of dark brown sugar here, light brown works just as well. And sprinkling granulated sugar over the top of the loaf just before baking creates a crisp, brown crust.

Measure the bananas in a 1-cup dry measuring cup. The difference in moisture between 4 small and 4 large bananas could throw off the balance of the ingredients.

2 cups (10 ounces) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, plus more for pan

1¼ teaspoons ground cardamom

2 cups mashed banana (about 4 very ripe bananas)

¾ cup packed (5¼ ounces) dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon white sugar (optional)

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the upper-middle position. Lightly coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with butter. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Continue to cook, swirling the pan often, until the butter is fragrant and deep brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and immediately whisk in the cardamom. Carefully add the bananas (the butter will sizzle and bubble up) and whisk until combined. Add the brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla, then whisk until smooth. Add the banana mixture to the flour mix and, using a silicone spatula, fold until just combined and no dry flour remains.

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and sprinkle with the white sugar, if using. Bake until the loaf is well browned, the top is cracked, and a toothpick comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through. Cool the bread in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes, then turn out the loaf and cool completely before serving.

The bread can be wrapped tightly and stored at room temperature for up to 4 days or refrigerated for up to 1 week.

