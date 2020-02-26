LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge blocked the state Tuesday from issuing more licenses to sell medical marijuana after a state panel rejected a Pine Bluff dispensary’s license application.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen granted a temporary restraining order as requested by Medicanna of Pine Bluff, which had sued the state Medical Marijuana Commission after another dispensary was awarded a license to sell medical marijuana. Griffen scheduled a March 3 hearing on whether to grant a preliminary injunction against the state.