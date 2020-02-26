A pilot from Connecticut has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for his role in a marijuana trafficking operation that made millions of dollars by moving about two tons of pot across the country in a small plane, federal prosecutors said.

Donald Burns, 62, of Milford, was also sentenced Tuesday in federal court in New Haven to two years of probation.

The Federal Aviation Administration in 2016 began investigating a single-engine aircraft owned by Burns that was making regular flights between Stratford, Connecticut, and northern California via the southwest United States, prosecutors said.