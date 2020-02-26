In addition to people enjoying the nice weather, nature is responding well. There are lots of plants and animals emerging very early and if you are doing yard cleanup remember that lots of beneficial insects survive winter in leaf litter so you can actually end up harming some good bugs by doing too much, too early. I’ve been limiting my cleanup to areas where there are very early bulbs and leaving other areas alone.

Tuesday was another mild day across the region with temperatures in the 50s and very light wind. It’s still winter by meteorological and astronomical standards, but you would never know it from what’s going on outside. Unfortunately, this mild weather isn’t going to last all week.

Although we may be mostly done with snow, any additional flakes isn’t what will harm to early plants. Significantly colder-than-average weather would damage to some of these early bloomers and it remains to be seen if the weekend cold has any widespread negative impact on our trees and shrubs.

After some overnight showers tonight, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and although there could be a few spot showers it will generally be a dry day, noticeably cooler with the wind off the water.

Snow is likely away from the coastline to the north on Wednesday night and Thursday. NOAA

A more potent weather system affects us Wednesday night and Thursday. There will be enough cold air over northern New England that ski areas should see anywhere from 6-12 inches of snow. There still haven’t been any major blockbuster snowstorms but this will continue to keep ski hills at good snow levels through the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, after this Thursday storm system pulls away. colder air is going to move southward from Canada. This will bring about three very dry and mainly sunny days Friday through Sunday.

Although it’s going to be bright you’re going to have to bring out winter clothing again.

Readings this weekend, like Sunday morning, will be quite cold. Tropical Tidbits

Temperatures at the end of the week will be in the 30s during the day.Now there’s definitely a difference between a 35-degree day in January at a 35-degree day in March. The sun is much higher in the sky and it obviously is out a lot longer, so it’s much easier to take this type of chilly weather than it would be when we just have nine hours of daylight as opposed to close to 11.

There is a moderating trend later next week with more above-average readings after we move through the colder period.



