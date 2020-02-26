Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, N.H., was killed in a plane crash in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, on Jan. 27. His death came just four days after another Hudson native, Officer Katie Thyne, died in the line of duty while serving with the Newport News Police Department in Virginia.

The Nashua Police Department said Phaneuf’s body is scheduled to arrive at Nashua Airport at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. From there, police will escort his body to Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson, N.H.

The body of Air Force Captain Ryan S. Phaneuf is returning home to New Hampshire.

A wake for Phaneuf will be held on Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. at St. Kathryn church in Hudson, and a funeral Mass will be said Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church. Phaneuf will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on March 9, according to his obituary.

The Hudson Police Department said to expect heavy traffic in the area on Friday and Saturday.

Phaneuf was born in Nashua and went on to graduate from Presentation of Mary Academy of Hudson in 2003 and Alvirne High School in 2007.

“He had a love for music, was a self-taught guitarist, and used music as a way to express himself," his obituary said. "In his spare time Ryan liked to attend concerts with close friends and aimed to visit as many NFL stadiums as he could. He loved spending time with his wife, Megan, and their two adopted dogs, Bandit and Peanut. Ryan was a beloved son, husband, brother, nephew, grandson, uncle, co-pilot, instructor, and friend to many.”

Phaneuf was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.









