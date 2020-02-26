“As we begin Lent, we ask the Lord to help us find opportunities to give to the poor, to pray more, and to fast. And we ask for the grace to do this quietly, yet joyfully, so that our sacrifices draw us closer to one another and to God,” Cardinal Seán O’Malley wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

The holy day marks the start of Lent, the six-week period of fasting and repentance before Easter Sunday on April 12.

Catholics and other Christians gathered in churches across Boston Wednesday to reflect on their faith and observe Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday is named for the palm ashes used to draw small crosses on parishioners’ foreheads during the day’s special Masses. The ashes are usually the remnants of palms saved from the previous year’s Palm Sunday services, which are held on the Sunday before Easter.

Rev. Michael McGarry, of the Paulist Center on Park Street, said several Ash Wednesday Masses were held at the church Wednesday. Three words that were originally spoken by Jesus were said at each of these masses; prayer, almsgiving (an old-fashioned word for giving to the poor), and fasting, he said.

“To make [the three words] modern and make them relevant, we have to be creative,” McGarry said.

During Lent, McGarry hopes parishioners worship in ways other than just not eating meat on Fridays or giving up common pleasures for 40 days— practices many Christians usually follow during this period leading up to Easter.

“You have the old-fashioned idea of giving up candy or something silly. I invite people to study one particular issue that deeply touches their hearts, like refugees or the housing issue,” McGarry said. “Having studied it, they can do something about it.”

McGarry said he hopes parishioners reflect on their lives and reach out to those in need as part of their observance of Lent.

“I ask people where they spend their time,” McGarry said. “Is it looking at their smartphone or being online? Or is it talking to people in your life who you care about, or those who feel isolated?”

Other Christian denominations that hold services on Ash Wednesday include Anglicans, Episcopalians, Lutherans, United Methodists and Presbyterians.

