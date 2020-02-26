Columbia Gas of Massachusetts has agreed to plead guilty to violating a federal safety law in connection with the catastrophic 2018 gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley that claimed the life of a teenager and displaced thousands of people, prosecutors said.

Via Twitter, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office confirmed the news.

“Columbia Gas of Mass. has agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act following investigation into catastrophic gas explosions in Sept. 2018 in #MerrimackValley,” prosecutors tweeted.