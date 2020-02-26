A 29-year-old Dedham man was arrested Monday for allegedly snatching money from an ATM customer who withdrew cash at South Station, police said.
In a statement, MBTA Transit Police identified the suspect as Michael Kinsella. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.
The alleged theft occurred around 3:17 p.m. Monday at the station, according to the statement. Responding officers spotted Kinsella sprinting out of the station toward Atlantic Avenue and nabbed him in the area of Essex and South streets, the statement said.
In addition, the alleged victim told Transit Police that while “withdrawing money from the ATM machine inside South Station Kinsella grabbed the victim’s money from the cash dispenser and fled,” the release said.
Arraignment information for Kinsella, including the specific charges he faces, wasn’t immediately available. The precise amount of money that Kinsella allegedly purloined wasn’t disclosed.
