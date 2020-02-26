“Our priority is to protect the public health and we are working actively with state and federal partners to provide the most up to date information and guidance to our residents,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a statement.

The state Department of Public Health said Tuesday evening it had been working closely on virus response with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which warned earlier in the day that the virus almost certainly will begin spreading in communities in the United States.

Massachusetts public health officials say they’re taking a number of “strategic actions” to respond to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus , which continued to grow Wednesday with new countries confirming cases and deaths.

She emphasized that there is still only a single confirmed case of coronavirus in Massachusetts and “risk in Massachusetts remains low.”

Officials said that to prevent any virus people are advised to take many of the same steps they do to help prevent the flu, including:

—Washing hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds

—Covering coughs and sneezes

—Staying home from work when you feel sick

People can also check the department’s coronavirus website for the latest information and advice.

Meanwhile, officials said that behind the scenes they are taking a number of steps, including:

—Communicating daily with CDC, US Health and Human Services, and other federal and regional agencies to discuss the latest guidance and recommendations

— Instituting a streamlined organizational system that will facilitate information sharing, decision making, and responses during a potential outbreak

— Keeping partners informed, including local boards of health, school health personnel, emergency medical services, college and university health systems, and health emergency preparedness teams

— Engaging Massachusetts hospitals and health system leadership by providing clinical and infection control prevention guidance and supporting their surge planning procedures and protocols

— Disseminating guidance and recommendations to school superintendents, charter school leaders, and principals throughout the state

— Monitoring impacts to the supply chain of personal protective equipment such as gloves, face masks, and other equipment within the US and providing hospitals and health systems with strategies to optimize these supplies

— Continuing efforts by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory staff and epidemiologic staff to perform surveillance of potential cases and contacts and respond to questions from clinicians, health departments, and the public

— Working with local public health authorities in accordance with federal guidance regarding travelers returning to the US

