“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to the East Street Skate House,” recreation director Mark Thorell said in a letter posted on the town website.

The town recreation department has announced that the structure isn’t safe and will close.

For decades, skaters in Hingham could warm up in front of the wood-burning stove in the town-owned Skate House next to the pond off East Street. But, no longer.

“One of our favorite spots has been a Hingham landmark longer than most of us can remember. After so many years of faithful service, the Skate House has finally let us know that it is time to close the doors. Thank you to everyone over the years for making memories to pass along to children and grandchildren,” he wrote.

Thorell said he’s not sure whether the building might be replaced, though he added that several residents in the construction business have contacted him about the possibility of saving or replacing it. The town Recreation Commission will address the question at its meeting on Tuesday, March 3, he said.

Thorell said that the recreation department has been operating the red-stained Skate House since at least the early 1970s, although for the last five years it has been open for less than a week per winter.

He said either the weather has been too warm for the ice on the pond to get a safe thickness of 4 to 6 inches, or there’s been too much snow to shovel off a skating area.

In January, a structural analysis of the building – which is about 95 feet long by 10 feet wide with no insulation or plumbing – found that all the structural elements have failed. That includes the foundation, floor beams and joists, roof, and wall studs, Thorell said.

He said a 2012 study found that the building was deteriorating and recommended tearing it down and putting up a new structure. The cost estimates for a new building ranged from about $100,000 for a prefabricated structure to about $420,000 for a more substantial one, he said.

Thorell said the project didn’t move forward then because it was “tough to justify spending that amount of money for something that is open less than a week a year.”

“We loved operating the Skate House,” Thorell said. “It was great for the community – for kids and families – and we’ll miss helping to run it."

