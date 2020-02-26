The nonprofit Open Table runs community meals programs in Concord and Maynard and a by-appointment food pantry in Maynard.

The Hudson Health Department and Open Table in April are launching a pilot program to bring a mobile food pantry service to two residential complexes for seniors operated by the Hudson Housing Authority, and the Boys & Girls Club of Hudson.

Hudson has teamed with a local charity to provide free food for town residents in need who lack access to other food services in town.

Through the new Hudson program, it will provide monthly drop-offs of food to be distributed free to seniors and people with disabilities at the Brigham Circle and Norman Oliver Village housing complexes, and to youth and their families participating in the Boys & Girls Club, according to Jeanine Calabria, Open Table’s executive director.

The Health Department has identified food insecurity as a problem affecting many residents at the Housing Authority properties and families served by the Boys & Girls Club. Officials said many elderly and disabled residents are either unable to drive or lack access to a vehicle, have impaired mobility, or are unable to afford enough groceries to meet their nutritional needs.

The department estimates that the mobile pantry will serve about 100 households. The service will complement the efforts of the Hudson Community Food Pantry, which officials said is not able to easily accommodate all residents, such as those lacking transportation.

“The two main barriers to providing support to people in the suburbs who are in need of food are transportation and stigma, and we believe that a mobile market addresses these two barriers,” Calabria said.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help distribute the mobile pantry food should contact the Health Department.

