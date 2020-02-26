Injuries were reported in the crash that occurred on the exit ramp from I-93 to Interstate 95 southbound, State Police said

Interstate 93 south in Reading was reopened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday following a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car on an exit ramp, State Police said.

said in a tweet posted at 7:29 p.m.

The ramp reopened at 9:17 p.m. according to another tweet from State Police.

The crash is being investigated.

No further information was immediately available Tuesday night.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



