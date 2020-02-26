Interstate 93 south in Reading was reopened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday following a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car on an exit ramp, State Police said.
Injuries were reported in the crash that occurred on the exit ramp from I-93 to Interstate 95 southbound, State Police said
said in a tweet posted at 7:29 p.m.
The ramp reopened at 9:17 p.m. according to another tweet from State Police.
The crash is being investigated.
No further information was immediately available Tuesday night.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Advertisement