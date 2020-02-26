A man suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning after a trash truck he was driving rolled over in a hilly part of Amesbury, trapping him inside, fire officials said.

Around 9 a.m., Amesbury firefighters responded to a report of a rollover on 2nd Street, Deputy Fire Chief James Nolan said. Firefighters found the driver pinned inside the trash truck.

Firefighters were able to free him after about 20 minutes by cutting open the cab, Nolan said. The man was brought to the hospital with injuries to his lower extremities.