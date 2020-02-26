Students from three Marlborough high schools are helping younger children in the city to master STEM subjects through a new multischool collaboration.
Marlborough High School, Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School, and the Advanced Math & Science Academy charter school have each “adopted” an elementary school. Juniors and seniors in each of the high school’s National Honor Society are teaching fourth graders STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) lessons in a series of sessions at their partner elementary schools that are intended to show the value of science through fun experiments.
The program, launched last month, is a joint initiative of the high schools, the Marlborough STEM Council, and the National Honor Society, according to Mark Vital, who founded the council in 2019. Marlborough High School adopted the Sgt. Charles J. Jaworek Elementary School, while Assabet Regional adopted the Raymond C. Richer Elementary School, and the Advanced Math & Science Academy adopted the Francis J. Kane Elementary School.
The first lesson focuses on basic chemistry, teaching fourth-grade students how to make green slime out of common household materials. The second, scheduled for April and May, will focus on physics, with the tentative plan to teach elementary students how to build a catapult. The lessons will continue into next school year.
The council, whose mission is to advance local STEM education, developed the idea for the new initiative with the help of Advanced Math & Science Academy senior Rachel Jackson, who has been facilitating similar lessons at the Kane School for the past two years.
“We hope that these partnerships evolve into something that goes beyond STEM,” Vital said. “There are many different things the high schools can do to help out the elementary schools.”
