Students from three Marlborough high schools are helping younger children in the city to master STEM subjects through a new multischool collaboration.

Marlborough High School, Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School, and the Advanced Math & Science Academy charter school have each “adopted” an elementary school. Juniors and seniors in each of the high school’s National Honor Society are teaching fourth graders STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) lessons in a series of sessions at their partner elementary schools that are intended to show the value of science through fun experiments.

The program, launched last month, is a joint initiative of the high schools, the Marlborough STEM Council, and the National Honor Society, according to Mark Vital, who founded the council in 2019. Marlborough High School adopted the Sgt. Charles J. Jaworek Elementary School, while Assabet Regional adopted the Raymond C. Richer Elementary School, and the Advanced Math & Science Academy adopted the Francis J. Kane Elementary School.