A man was charged for assaulting a 70-year-old woman in Newburyport Tuesday, officials said.
Newburyport police were called to 18 Strong St. at 11:48 a.m. and found the victim suffering from serious injuries, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
She was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and is in critical but stable condition, the statement said.
Thomas Bradbury was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery on a person over 60, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Bradbury was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital for evaluation.
Arraignment information was not immediately available Tuesday evening.
