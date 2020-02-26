“It didn’t make sense to me to be nominating properties while the ordinance was being updated, using criteria that might not be valid in three months,” said Ward 3 councilor Andrea Kelley, one of the cosigners of the docket item.

The proposed suspension, which the council will decide on March 2, would prevent new buildings from being landmarked while the council works on updating the landmarking ordinance, which hasn’t been changed since 1993.

Historic buildings in Newton may have to wait to gain the highest levels of protection after next week, when the City Council votes on a docket item that would temporarily suspend historic landmarking.

Kelley believes that parts of the current landmarking ordinance are outdated. She hopes that a review of the ordinance will streamline the way that property owners are notified of potential landmark status, improve the appeal process, and reexamine the number of people who can nominate a property for landmarking.

She emphasized that the proposed suspension would be over before the end of 2020. “I think a time limit is important. We don’t want this thing to drag on forever,” she said.

The proposal precedes Ward 3 councilor Julia Malakie’s nomination of seven buildings in West Newton Square for landmarking in January. Two of the buildings have already been rejected for landmark status, but the move raised Kelley’s concerns about the motivation for nominating so many buildings at once.

“I feel that the historic landmarking designation is being used as a zoning tool to prevent change and development,” said Kelley. “I am a planner by training, and so I think about all of these things at the same time, rather than just each individual component at the exclusion of its interrelationship with other goals we have in Newton.”

Malakie maintains, however, that her interest in landmarking West Newton buildings is not from a place of blind opposition to new construction.

“To say I’m trying to stop development is not true and not realistic. You can have development around older buildings, you don’t need to level everything”, Malakie said. “To me, and I think to a lot of people, if you preserve valued older buildings, it makes the end result much more interesting.”

Malakie said she nominated seven properties at once because they were the most at risk: Several were already on demolition delay, the required period of time that must pass before a building 50 years or older that’s deemed preferably preserved by the Historical Commission can be demolished.

“I hope they do not suspend landmarking, because I think that that would be an indication that there’s a kind of hostility to the whole concept on the City Council, so much so that they don’t want anything considered during the interim,” said Malakie.

Some property owners and proponents of the suspension were alarmed by the number of buildings being nominated at once.

“When you come in and you start trying to landmark multiple properties, you have to ask: Is the goal here to landmark a property worth preserving or are you trying to chill development?” said Stephen Buchbinder, a Newton zoning attorney. “I think the city needs to step back and take a look at the landmark process itself, in order to be sure that it’s being used to carry out its intended purpose.”

Two of the seven properties proposed for landmarking by Malakie -- 978 Watertown St. and 1173 Washington St. -- are already listed on the National Register of Historic Places and are up for a vote at the Historical Commission meeting on Feb. 27. Because of this, they could be landmarked before the suspension docket item is decided.

For now, Katy Hax Holmes, Chief Preservation Planner on the Newton Historical Commission, is waiting to see the result of the vote.

“Currently the way that I’m approaching this is I administer whatever the City Council decides or approves,” said Hax Holmes. “I am bound to implement what the City Council adopts as an ordinance. I am going to wait and see for this particular docket item, and if procedural changes result from its adoption, then I will work with the planning department to implement them.”

Julia Maruca can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.