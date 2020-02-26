The team’s 4-0 win Feb. 15 marked the first time in 13 years Newton South has clinched a victory over their cross-town rivals, Newton North. To make the moment even more exciting for Newton South players, their win came on the high school’s senior day.

Everything fell into place during one of the most memorable games this season for Newton South High School Boys Ice Hockey.

The victory was just what the Newton South Lions needed to propel them into post-season play.

Newton South was just one point away from eligibility to make it into the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament. Thanks to this game, the Lions will be placed comfortably in a middle seed in the tournament rankings.

With the excitement of senior night, the Newton South Lions came out with speed starting the first period. Neither team got many shots off until forward Eric Donlan, a senior, fired the puck, which deflected off a Newton North defender and into the back of the net with 8 minutes left in the first period.

South lit the lamp again with a little over 1 minute remaining thanks to freshman forward Brandan Campbell. Then, only 10 seconds into the second period, the Lion’s Donlan scored his second goal of the game to keep his team ahead.

“It was an odd man rush,” Donlan said. “We came into the zone with a 3 on 2, and the puck came across the slot right to the perfect place for a one timer.”

Ryberg said it was the seniors who led the team to the 4-0 win over the Newton North Tigers. He said and he has built a strong relationship with each player.

Alex Klapes was the captain of the team his junior and senior years, Ryberg said, and he provided “a ton of leadership.”

“Absolute dynamite captain,” Ryberg said.

There are high hopes for the team as they enter into the postseason, Ryberg said, and in years prior, it has not always gone in favor of the Lions.

“These guys have a lot of experience — freshman year we lost in the first round; sophomore year we lost in the second round,” he said. “Last year we lost in the final, so hopefully we can have a long run and have a few more weeks of hockey.”

Donlan said as long as the team can get pucks on the net and tack points on the board they should be successful in postseason play.

“Guys that you think would not be playing as much or scoring many goals are showing up and putting in the effort, and it makes the difference,” Donlan said.

“It is really important that we have guys who can step up,” said Klapes, who plans to attend Bentley University next fall. “Defense-first hockey is so important and keeping that zero up on the scoreboard for the other team.”

The Newton South Lions beat Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School 3-1 in their last regular season game on Feb. 19.

The Lions play Hamilton-Wenham in the first-round tournament game Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at O’Brien Ice Rink in Woburn. The winner plays Cambridge on March 1.

Paige Mautner can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.