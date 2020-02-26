A man died Tuesday after being struck by a train in Pittsfield, officials said.

Rodney Sumner, 54, was struck by an eastbound train shortly after 4 p.m. on a section of tracks between South Church Street and Mill Street in Pittsfield, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Police did not find any evidence that Sumner was distracted or impaired and they are investigating the incident as an accident, the statement said.