A man died Tuesday after being struck by a train in Pittsfield, officials said.
Rodney Sumner, 54, was struck by an eastbound train shortly after 4 p.m. on a section of tracks between South Church Street and Mill Street in Pittsfield, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Police did not find any evidence that Sumner was distracted or impaired and they are investigating the incident as an accident, the statement said.
Investigators believe he was observing nearby construction and was unable to get out of the way of the train.
The investigation is ongoing.