Rosen said the defendants “purportedly seek to ‘minimize the instances in which evidence will be introduced that, while relevant to one Defendant, is irrelevant and prejudicial as to another Defendant.’ ... The defendants’ proposals should be rejected.”

Assistant US Attorney Eric S. Rosen wrote in a filing submitted in US District court in Boston that certain defendants including Loughlin “propose trial groupings based on the ‘type of conduct’ in which the defendants allegedly engaged."

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday urged a judge to reject proposed trial groupings in the college admissions cheating scandal offered up by attorneys for several defendants including Hollywood star Lori Loughlin.

Advertisement

Loughlin and her fashion mogul husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are two of the more than 50 people charged in connection with the scam, in which wealthy parents allegedly cut fat checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely designated as sports recruits at fancy schools, or to facilitate cheating on their kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Singer has admitted to his starring role in the ruse and awaits sentencing.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with several felonies for allegedly agreeing to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters classified as phony crew recruits at USC, paving their way to admission even though neither daughter rowed competitively.

Giannulli and Loughlin have pleaded not guilty to all charges, and USC confirmed in October that the daughters are no longer enrolled at the school.

Rosen’s filing Wednesday came in response to a recent submission by lawyers for Loughlin, her husband and eight other defendants in which they voiced opposition to the government’s proposed trial groupings for their clients.

The defense attorneys proposed alternate groupings and said the feds’ proposal “makes no effort to group similar Defendants together.” Trying them in the groups suggested by the government, the defense lawyers wrote, would leave their clients vulnerable to "unrelated prejudicial evidence, thus greatly increasing the likelihood of prejudicial error.”

Advertisement

Not so, Rosen countered in Wednesday’s pleading.

“The defendants are charged with engaging in a single scheme, as part of a single conspiracy to use various forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to college,” Rosen wrote.

He added that “the fact that some of the conspirators committed some acts in furtherance of the conspiracy, while others committed other acts, is not a valid basis to keep out evidence of the overall scheme, and thereby effectively sever the single conspiracy into multiple conspiracies, as the defendants seek to do through their proposed trial groupings."

Loughlin’s not the only Tinseltown A-lister jammed up the scheme, which exploded into the headlines last March, outraged the public and sparked heated debates about the role of money in the ultra-competitive admissions process.

Actress Felicity Huffman spent less than two weeks behind bars for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score.

Huffman also paid a $30,000 fine and was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.