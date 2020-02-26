“I’ve worked up here on the summit for seven years, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” Padham said.

Tom Padham, a weather observer and education specialist at the observatory, snapped a picture of the cloud around 7 a.m. that day.

An extremely rare wave-like cloud was spotted against a clear blue sky at the Mount Washington Observatory Monday.

The cloud was a lenticular cloud, which forms when fast-moving air travels horizontally at high altitudes, Padham said. These clouds typically look like stacks of pancakes or even UFOs, and usually are found near mountains at altitudes of 3,000 ft. or more, he said.

But the lenticular cloud seen on Mount Washington Monday had a twist— literally.

This cloud had a single Kelvin-Helmholtz wave at the top, Padham said. These formations, which look like breaking waves on the ocean, appear when a large difference in wind speed hits part of the cloud over a small vertical distance, he said.

“A decent amount of winds help create these clouds, and a gust of wind with a much faster speed caused the crescent,” Padham said.

This was the first time Padham had seen one of these waves on a lenticular cloud near the observatory, he said.

The recorded wind speeds on Mount Washington around the time Padham saw the cloud was 40 mph, he said. The temperature was about 23 or 24 degrees at the time, which is about 15 degrees above average for the end of February at the top of the mountain, he said.

