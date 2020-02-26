The MBTA’s Red Line saw significant delays during the heart of Wednesday evening’s commute because of a signal problem near the Harvard stop.
Trains were delayed 30 minutes in both directions on the line, the T said in a tweet shortly after 5:30 p.m., as crews made repairs. According to the T, northbound trains may be crossed at the Park Street stop in order to maintain southbound service on the line.
MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail that the cause of the signal problem is under investigation.
