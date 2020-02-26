Stoughton police are seeking the public’s help in apprehending a suspect who allegedly tried to carjack a woman with an object believed to be a firearm Wednesday morning.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred around 7:35 a.m. as the woman sat in her vehicle on Sumner Street. The suspect struck the victim with what she described as a handgun, the statement said, but she managed to flag down a car traveling in the other direction, and a “Good Samaritan stopped to assist."

The suspect exited the rear of the woman’s vehicle, according to the statement, and fled on foot onto Bancroft Road before being picked up by someone driving a Hyundai Elantra.