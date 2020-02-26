Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and I highly recommend Rahm Emanuel’s new book, “The Nation City.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

You might have heard by now, but the Globe’s editorial board just endorsed US Senator Elizabeth Warren for president.

What you might not realize is how much of a firewall there is between Globe reporters and our editorial board. The board has no role whatsoever in our reporting, and to be honest, I’m not sure any of its members know my name.

But presidential endorsements are still a big deal at newspapers, and in this case, there’s a Rhode Island connection. Bina Venkataraman, a Brown University graduate, is the editor of the Globe’s editorial page, which means she actually wrote the piece backing Warren.

This video explains a lot more about the endorsement, but here’s a brief Q&A with Venkataraman about the entire selection process.

Q: Take us behind the scenes on the endorsement process for a second. Did the editorial board meet with every candidate? Do you have the same list of questions for everyone? Do they all get a specific amount of time to make their case?

Venkataraman: We met with most of the candidates who were in the running leading up to the New Hampshire primary. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders declined to meet with us. We asked each candidate different questions, depending on what we wanted to discern about their record and their strong and weak points. But we did ask every candidate certain common questions, including one submitted by a reader, Jennifer Goldsmith. We offered them all an hour-and-a-half meeting with us.

Q: During court trials, jurors are often told to avoid reading the news. That’s obviously not practical when you’re in journalism, so how much does the horse race or, in Senator Warren’s case, strong debate performances, matter when it comes to the endorsement?

Venkataraman: We rigorously track how the candidates are faring by watching debates, speeches, and primary voting. And we did have a viability bar that we wanted candidates to clear to consider them for the endorsement. But we tried not to let the noise of one day’s polling numbers distract us from deciding who was the best candidate for president.

Q: Were there any major surprises during the process?

Venkataraman: Yes! For one, we originally thought we might endorse before the New Hampshire primary. But as we realized how much of a distortion the first-in-the-nation primary and first-in-the-nation caucus create in our electoral process, we decided it was more important to voice our view that the system needs to be reformed before we endorsed a candidate. We thought this was equally important to the long-term health of our democracy as choosing a candidate.

Q: You actually wrote the endorsement. What is that experience like? How long did it take?

Venkataraman: It was fun to write, but also demanding. Some of what’s in our endorsement editorial has been on my mind, but many of the points emerged from our deliberations as an editorial board about our choice. I had an exceptionally busy day on Monday leading our final deliberation, so it was not until very late Monday night that I could get the space and time to start drafting the editorial. That gave me Tuesday to share it with my colleagues on the board and with the publisher and managing director of the Globe, and for our team to start putting together the other elements of our endorsement, including a video showing our deliberation and a longer explanation of the process.

Q: There are a lot of folks out there who think newspapers should stop endorsing. Readers can find it confusing. Reporters have to explain that they’re not shilling for the endorsed candidate. What’s your opinion on the future of editorial board endorsements?

Venkataraman: It’s a great question. We have to adapt with the times, but I think we also owe it to readers who depend on us to help them grapple with their decisions at the voting booth to keep endorsing for the time being. We hope to share more with readers about who we are and why they might choose to trust us to help them make a choice. We are independent journalists, not employed or in the favor of any political campaign, and with the goal of upholding democratic values.

