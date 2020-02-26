CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg nearly misspoke to say he “bought” new Democratic members of the US House during Tuesday’s debate in South Carolina.

Bloomberg was speaking about how he spent $100 million to help Democratic candidates flip US House seats held by Republicans. He began to say “I bought,” before catching himself and saying “I got them,” noting their elections helped Nancy Pelosi become speaker of the House.

Bloomberg is one of the world’s richest men and has funded numerous candidates and political causes.