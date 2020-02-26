This image released by Profiles in History shows original artwork for the “Flash Gordon” comic strip that was first published in January 1934. The pencil-and-ink drawing by artist Alex Raymond will be auctioned on March 31. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The original artwork for the “Flash Gordon” comic strip is headed for a new realm — the auction block.

The auction house Profiles in History said Wednesday that it will sell the drawing on March 31. The pencil-and-ink drawing by artist Alex Raymond was first published in January 1934, and the series quickly grew in influence, spawning movies and inspiring later science fiction stories like “Star Wars.”