Hardy, 37, who is Black, is not bothered by Bloomberg’s past comments about minorities or the controversial stop-and-frisk policy New York police employed when Bloomberg was running the nation’s largest city. Hardy said he is too busy admiring programs like Bloomberg’s 311 city services hotline and dreaming about how something like that could help Kinston.

Good streets, while not the most exciting thing, would instantly better the quality of life here in his small, predominantly Black city, where many people get by on minimum-wage jobs that pay $7.25 an hour. Hardy’s endorsement for president in the state’s primary on Tuesday is equally as practical as his focus on asphalt: former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

KINSTON, N.C. — There are so many ways Mayor Don Hardy wants to improve his hometown, and topping the list is new pavement.

Advertisement

“He understands it. He puts cities and towns like Kinston in a position to be able to move forward,” Hardy said this week in an interview at City Hall before he left to meet Bloomberg in New York City on a trip paid for by the candidate’s campaign.

Hardy is among an increasing number of mayors nationwide endorsing Bloomberg, who will be on the Democratic primary ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday next week. Many have attended mayoral programs he has funded or their cities have received grants from his philanthropic organization. Hardy and Kinston haven’t been on the receiving end of that help, but he hopes that will change and doesn’t see such aid or his trip to New York as a conflict of interest.

“We do the same job,” he said about Bloomberg. “How do you deal with it? What has happened? What works?”

Bloomberg has visited this state four times and plans to return on Saturday for a rally in Charlotte, where Vi Lyles, the city’s first Black female mayor, also has endorsed him. He was second in North Carolina, at 19 percent, within the margin of error behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’s 23 percent, according to a poll the University of Massachusetts Lowell released last week.

Advertisement

While political rivals attack Bloomberg’s controversial policies as mayor, he continues to stack up endorsements from Black officials, some of whom, like Hardy, previously backed former vice president Joe Biden.

Some people in Kinston criticized Hardy’s switch, he said, but the first lesson he learned as mayor was that he will never please everyone.

“They’ll be OK,” he said. “Because I don’t move to the tune of their drum. I just pick the candidate that I think is going to benefit us.”

Bloomberg recently announced the support of London Breed, San Francisco’s first Black female mayor, and Michael Tubbs, the young progressive mayor of Stockton, Calif., both of whom completed the Harvard City Leadership Training Initiative, funded by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg seems to be gaining ground among Black voters nationally as he heads into Super Tuesday, when 13 other states along with North Carolina hold their presidential primaries. A poll released last week by Morning Consult showed Bloomberg as the top choice among 20 percent of Black voters across the country, up four percentage points from polls conducted before the New Hampshire primary. Biden’s support among Black voters shrank slightly, to 33 percent.

Biden’s support might be slipping in Kinston, too.

Advertisement

“A lot of us wonder what happened to Joe Biden,” said Sampson Edwards, 64, who works at a fine-china factory in the city. He planned to vote for Biden but instead voted early, for Bloomberg. Edwards said he is terrified that Sanders will win the nomination and sees Bloomberg as a better bet to defeat President Trump.

“I like how he is a true businessman,” Edwards said of Bloomberg.

Some people here said they will vote for Biden, even if they cringe at his underwhelming performances in the first three nomination contests. Jessie Joyner, 55, said she doesn’t think the country, or Kinston, can endure another four years of Trump and admires Biden’s character.

“I’ve seen more boldness in people that I would have never thought was prejudice,” Joyner, who owns a soul food restaurant with her daughter, said of the impact of Trump’s election.

Joyner thinks Biden, who has had strong Black support nationwide after serving as Barack Obama’s vice president, can make a comeback. She doesn’t like the free government programs promised by Sanders, because she thinks there is value in working hard for things. But she is determined to get rid of Trump.

“If I had to choose between Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, I’d take Bernie Sanders,” she said.

Joyner’s restaurant is at one end of Queen Street, the main roadthrough Kinston’s downtown. There are empty storefronts, but also a thriving brewery with its own retro-themed hotel, artists studios, an oyster bar, and Chef & The Farmer, a restaurant that has gained national acclaim.

Advertisement

Hardy grew up in one of the housing projects here, and after a tour in the Navy returned to serve on the police force. As he watched a hurricane ravage the area in 2016, he decided local government could do a better job of helping people recover from disasters.

Now he works out of a small cinder-block office in City Hall and spends his days looking for ways to attract jobs, reduce crime, expand the downtown arts district, and improve infrastructure in his city of about 20,000 peop;e. He is excited that several hotels will open this year. The city is getting its first Starbucks. He is thinking about how to light up the bridge downtown and plant new trees.

After Biden’s disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, Hardy felt he should endorse someone else. He took note when Stephen Benjamin, the mayor of Columbia, S.C., and someone Hardy admires, endorsed Bloomberg.

“Who else has touched local government like he has? Touched local mayors of cities this size?” Hardy said about Bloomberg.

Despite Kinston’s bright spots, its residents are quick to mention crime.

“For the most part it’s a nice area. You cut out the violence and give the kids something to do and it would be a great place to live and raise a family,” said Shaquana Sutton, 25, who grew up here and is raising two young children as she works overnights as a nurse’s aide in the local hospital.

Advertisement

Sutton likes the ideas put forth by Sanders, who is running on a much more progressive platform than is Bloomberg, but she said she doesn’t usually vote. She doesn’t trust most politicians, except maybe local ones like Hardy.

Hardy is not troubled by the controversial aspects of Bloomberg’s past, including the stop-and-frisk policy, which overwhelmingly targeted men of color.

“His intent was to reduce crime, not to target or destroy African American folk,” Hardy said.

Bloomberg has been criticized for saying in a 2015 speech that the way to reduce murder rates was to “put a lot of cops” in minority neighborhoods, because that is where “all the crime is.”

Hardy views those comments practically as he tries to address Kinston’s crime. He has worked to hire more women and minority officers and to promote policing that focuses on building trust in the community. But if he were to go on TV to talk about crime, he would tell people where in the city it occurred, he said.

“I think it’s a no-brainer to support Mike, because any mayor across this country will want to reduce crime in their city,” Hardy said.

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.