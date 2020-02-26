It’s hard to say anyone actually won. The better question is: “Who lost the least?" From that perspective, Senator Bernie Sanders came out the best. He didn’t have a very good debate. He came across as peevish and irritable at the constant spate of attacks he received as the Democratic front-runner. He was sniped at for his Medicare for All plan (“the math does not add up,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota); for his past Senate votes against gun control legislation (which he admitted were bad votes); for opposing scrapping the filibuster (“How are you going to deliver a revolution if you won’t even support a rule change?” jabbed former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg).

With the South Carolina primary this Saturday and Super Tuesday next week, the stakes could not have been higher, and each candidate attacked one another in what might have been the ugliest, most chaotic, and worst-moderated debate of the Democratic race so far.

On Monday evening, I attended an Elizabeth Warren event in downtown Charleston, S.C., in which the senator from Massachusetts pledged to fight her way to the Democratic presidential nomination. On Tuesday on the debate stage in Charleston, she and every other Democratic candidate took those words to heart.

But since no other candidate truly shined, it can be said that Sanders came in as the Democratic front-runner and left in the same position. But there’s no question Sanders’ rivals exposed some of his glaring flaws as the potential nominee. It’s a wonder that they didn’t do it a few weeks ago when it would have mattered more.

The second least worst night belongs to former vice president Joe Biden. He showed more fire than he has in any other debate, and he barely let up in his attacks on Sanders. He also attacked billionaire Tom Steyer, who has been making inroads with Black voters in South Carolina. Biden, as is his wont, constantly played up his experience, while taking credit for nearly every good thing that has happened in progressive policy-making over the past several decades. He was also effective in speaking directly to South Carolina voters and his long-standing connections to the Black community there. He is a good bet to win in South Carolina, and nothing that happened during the debate lowered his odds of victory.

Generally, Warren has been the best debater, but her performance Tuesday might have been the worst of the campaign. Last week, she got a lot of mileage from attacking former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg in the Nevada debate, and it went to her head. She was constantly on the attack, to the point that it started to come across as a bit mean-spirited. Moreover, she continued to jab Sanders while delivering haymakers to Bloomberg. But Sanders is the front-runner — Bloomberg is not. It might win Warren hosannas on Twitter when she attacks her billionaire rival, but it does little to increase her chances of victory in South Carolina or anywhere else. If there’s a strategy lurking here, it’s hard to identify it.

The best thing you can say about Bloomberg is that he did better than his last debate performance. But that’s an incredibly low bar. Even on his best day, Bloomberg is not a great debater, and he comes into this primary campaign with a track record on racial issues and behavior toward women that is hard to defend. As a result, he constantly found himself on the defensive and under attack. Bloomberg has the billions to stay in the race, but the cumulative effect of being a human piñata over the past week has significantly lowered his stature.

As for Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and Steyer, Buttigieg probably had the best night and made the most effective attack on Sanders when he pointed out that none of the freshman Democratic congressman in purple or red districts who won in 2018 have endorsed him. Buttigieg was the one candidate to say what needs to be said about Sanders: that he has a good chance of being a down-ballot albatross for Democratic members of Congress. But that pointed critique aside, neither he nor his fellow also-rans serve much purpose remaining in the race. Unless Steyer wins in South Carolina, he’s done. Klobuchar and Buttigieg are unlikely to do well on Saturday, and it’s hard to see where they can win on Super Tuesday (other than in Klobuchar’s home state of Minnesota). The three of them should drop out sooner rather than later.

After the melee on stage in Charleston, the sooner the field narrows and the choices become clearer, the better it will be for the party and its eventual nominee.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.