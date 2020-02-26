As the emerging Democratic front-runner, Senator Sanders of Vermont found himself in an unusual position during the Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday night: The target of sharp and sustained critiques from the other candidates. He had few effective answers for the toughest attacks.

This was a debate night when it was easier to choose the loser than the winner.

One came on guns. Although Sanders styles himself a fearless progressive, he has a weak record on gun safety — and Joe Biden, a long-time leader on that issue, took him to task. The former vice president noted that Sanders had voted against the Brady Bill five times and voted for giving the gun industry immunity from the carnage their products cause. Those are damning votes for any Democrat, let alone a presidential candidate who claims vanguard progressive credentials.

Beyond asserting he had lost a long-ago race in Vermont because he had supported an assault weapons ban, Sanders had little to say in his defense.

He has previously tried to justify those votes by noting he was representing the views of a rural state. On Tuesday, however, he changed his tune, saying that as a senator he had taken some bad votes, and that his vote immunizing the gun industry was one of them. Which was tantamount to saying: Um, guilty as charged — but now that I’m a presidential candidate, I’ve changed my stance.

The Vermont independent also came under fire over the high cost of his many programs. The total, according to one reputable estimate, comes to some $60 trillion over 10 years, or $6 trillion in additional yearly spending. By way of comparison, the federal government is currently spending about $4.7 trillion a year.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in particular underscored the exorbitant price of his proposals. And again, Sanders didn’t have much by way of response, beyond claiming that mandatory Medicare for All, his single-payer health-care proposal, would save money. Given the large expansion of benefits Sanders proposes, that is, to put it charitably, problematic. Further, it leaves several trillion more in promises lacking pay-fors. Klobuchar didn’t quite say it, but her point was clear: Sanders isn’t offering realistic proposals so much as progressive pie-in-the-sky.

In a long overdue change in tactics, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts also drew a telling distinction with her fellow progressive. She and Sanders support many of the same things, she said, but she has dug into the details and he hasn’t. That, too, was on target. Rather than doing the hard work of demonstrating how something can be done, Sanders is far more apt to take refuge in an easy out: Don’t tell me this can’t be accomplished here, since it’s been done other places.

Sanders was clearly rattled by all the incoming fire. That was particularly apparent when former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg said he worried about an election that offered a choice between President Trump’s nostalgia for the social order of the 1950s and Sanders’ nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of 1960s radicalism.

“We’re not going to win these critical, critical House and Senate races if people in those races have to explain why the nominee of the Democratic Party is telling people to look at the bright side of the Castro regime,” Buttigieg declared.

Sanders’ response, delivered in an angry shout, was to ask Buttigieg whether this policy or that, starting with health care for all, was a radical communist idea.

Buttigieg didn’t get an immediate chance to answer, but skilled debater that he is, he returned to the matter later. Universal health care certainly wasn’t a radical idea, he said, noting that he supported that as well.

“What is a radical idea is completely eliminating all private insurance,” he continued. “And part of how you know it is, is that no industrialized country has gone that far … even in Denmark, they have not abolished the possibility of private insurance.”

Sanders’ best reply to worries about his electability and a down-ballot backlash came when he noted that he regularly beats Trump and not just in national polls but in swing state surveys. Still, one has to attach two caveats there. First, because his rivals have heretofore treated him gingerly, some potentially nagging Sanders negatives aren’t well known. Second, Sanders regularly premises his electoral and programmatic success on the claim that he is building a coalition that will flood the political process with new voters. So far, that really hasn’t been true in the primaries.

One of the big questions going in was whether Mike Bloomberg could improve upon his dreadful performance in the last debate. He did — but he was still wasn’t particularly good. One couldn’t help but notice that the Bloomberg ad that ran during a debate break was more compelling than the Bloomberg on the debate stage.

In part, that was because Warren styled herself as a special political prosecutor, determined to keep the former New York City mayor off balance — and succeeding in that endeavor. Her skewering of him based on his financial support for the reelection efforts of Republicans like South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham and Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey was particularly effective.

“I don't care how much money Mayor Bloomberg has, the core of the Democratic Party will never trust him,” Warren said. “He has not earned their trust.” Bloomberg tried to brush off her critical comments as a “sideshow,” but in fact, she highlighted a side of him that’s likely to stall his ad-bought progress, at least with deeply committed Democrats. In so doing, Warren demonstrated yet again just how effective a debater she can be when the moment demands it.

Biden also needed a strong night, and though he was too hot and shouty at times — and complained too much about being cut off, instead of simply maundering on in the manner of the other candidates — he kept himself in play throughout.

With billionaire Tom Steyer making inroads with Black voters in South Carolina, Biden castigated him for his hedge-fund investment in a company that ran an abusive private prison system. When Steyer retorted that when he found out about the abuses in those prisons, he sold the company, Biden was ready.

“Where I come from, we call that Tommy come lately,” he retorted.

So what will be the immediate campaign effect of a charged evening?

One guess.

Sanders had hoped to deal Biden a campaign-ending defeat in South Carolina. That now seems unlikely. Biden vowed during the debate that he’d win in South Carolina. The bet here is that he will.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh