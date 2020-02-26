Maybe. But this was a dark and hellish affair, devoid of grace or optimism. If anything, it reminds anyone who stills needs reminding of the total abandonment of Barack Obama’s high-minded message of hope and change. Blame President Trump for changing that into hate and fear. But who on that stage is the antidote to Trump’s poison? No one really made the case.

Is it too extreme to think it could also have been emblazoned on a banner hanging above Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, S.C.?

“Abandon hope, all ye who enter here.” In Dante’s “Divine Comedy,” that motto is inscribed upon the gates of hell.

For the most part, they were too busy eviscerating Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the current front-runner. His rivals hammered him on the cost of Medicare for All. They questioned his voting record on guns and his warm and fuzzy feelings for the literacy programs developed in Fidel Castro’s Cuba. Those issues are fair game. But tearing down Sanders left Trump untouched. In fact, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., warned that a Sanders’ nomination would produce “chaos” to exceed the last four years of chaos and divisiveness under Trump. Is that any way to oust an incumbent president?

Sanders is most vulnerable on his fuzzy math. But he withstood the attacks in typical Sanders fashion — with righteous indignation and fingers furiously jabbing the air. Like Trump, he doesn’t back down from what he believes. And that fuels the fervency of his support.

Picking up where she left off during last week’s debate in Las Vegas, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts continued her brutal assault on former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. She went after him for funding Republican candidates over Democratic challengers, and specifically referenced Bloomberg’s backing of Republican senator Scott Brown when she ran against him in 2012. Because of that, she said, “The Democratic Party will never trust him.”

Warren also brought up a lawsuit filed by a woman who once worked for Bloomberg and claimed that he told her to end a pregnancy; Bloomberg denied it. When it comes to making sexist comments and workplace discrimination, the allegations against Bloomberg’s record are cause for concern. But Warren’s pursuit was so zealous that when Bloomberg said, “Enough is enough," he had a point.

Why go after him and not Sanders? Because Warren is trying to win over those progressives who may be having second thoughts about her progressive soul mate. For that reason, she kept her criticism of Sanders on the gentle side, arguing that they share the same agenda, but she would be a better president who could “get something done.”

But what is that “something"? And how does it connect with the average American?

Bloomberg is not your traditional, crowd-pleasing politician. But he offered some concrete examples of what he did as mayor, such as creating affordable housing and improving schools. He also got in one amusing line: What’s right for New York City may not be right for everyone, he said, “otherwise you’d have a naked cowboy in every city.” He was also the first to insert the coronavirus into the debate and link the havoc it could spread to Trump’s incompetence. The president, said Bloomberg, “fired the pandemic specialist,” leaving the administration with no one “to figure out what the hell we should be doing.”

Decrying the inability of Congress to accomplish anything, Bloomberg said it’s possible to get things done. “You can work across the aisle. You just have to know how to work with people." Yet Bloomberg’s eye-rolling contempt for his stage mates — most notably, Warren — raises doubts about his ability to deliver on that promise.

Sanders is still the candidate of passion and purpose. And in a debate that offered little in the way of hope, he came closest to offering a glimmer. At the end, the candidates were asked to relate a misconception about themselves, and the motto by which they live.

Sanders said the misconception is that “the ideas I’m talking about are radical. They’re not.”

As for his motto, he quoted Nelson Mandela: “Everything is impossible until it happens.”

Depending on the definition of “it,” that’s cause for hope — or reason to abandon it.

Joan Vennochi