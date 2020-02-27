The eight-film series screens weekly, March 15-May 3 at the Studio and the West Newton Cinema. All screenings begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by discussions with guest speakers. Other titles in the series include “To Live to Sing” (March 23, Studio) from China. Written and directed by Johnny Ma, it’s about the manager of a Sichuan opera troupe and his efforts to keep the struggling company afloat. “Out Stealing Horses” (March 30, Studio), Norway’s best international feature Oscar entry last year, is directed by Hans Petter Moland and centers on a grieving widower (Stellan Skarsgård) who moves from Sweden to the Norwegian countryside where he once spent a pivotal summer as a 15 year-old.

Director Armando Capó grew up in rural Cuba and drew on those experiences for his debut feature, “Agosto.” It opens Belmont World Film’s 19th annual International Film Series on March 15, at the Studio Cinema, Belmont. Capó and co-writer Abel Arcos Soto set their film during the summer of 1994, after the collapse of the Soviet Union had left Cuba with shortages of food, supplies, and electricity, with many desperate Cubans fleeing the island on makeshift rafts. Mixing a professional and non-professional cast in neorealist style, “Agosto” centers on young Carlos (Damián González Guerrero), who’s looking forward to spending the summer with his friends Elena. But soon Carlos becomes aware of the many strangers and even family members who are preparing to attempt the perilous journey to the United States by boat.

From "Tiger GIrl" Museum of FIne Arts

Changing her stripes

The Museum of Fine Arts and the Ballets Russes Arts Initiative, which partnered in December for the MFA screening of the landmark 1957 Soviet film “The Cranes Are Flying,” will present the 1954 Soviet comedy “Tiger Girl” on March 8 at 2:30 p.m. Directed by Aleksandr Ivanovsky and Nadezhda Kosheverova, the film marks the screen debut of actress Lyudmila Kasatkina as a young woman who pursues her dream of becoming a circus tiger tamer. It also features the legendary Soviet circus star and tiger trainer Margarita Nazarova, who served as Kasatkina’s stunt double and would go on to star in films herself. The screening will be followed by a discussion with David Patterson, professor of music at the University of Massachusetts Boston, and Anna Winestein, executive director of the Ballets Russes Arts Initiative.

Samuel L. Jackson, in "Pulp Fiction." Linda R. Chen/Miramax Films

Battle royale

One of Boston’s most original and irreverent film series comes courtesy of the local troupe the Slaughterhouse Society, which produces Slaughterhouse Movie Club’s live performances prior to select film screenings at the Somerville Theatre. These burlesque/drag/circus/variety extravaganzas pay tribute to cult films, such as past Slaughterhouse shows “(Nicolas) Cage Against the Machine”; "Big Trouble in Little Somerville”; “Cabaret in the Woods”; and “Boomstick!” which sent-up the "Evil Dead” series. The first show of Slaughterhouse Movie Club’s third season takes place March 13. “Royale With Tease!” pays homage to Quentin Tarantino with “an evening of steamy burlesque action” at 8 p.m. followed by a 9 p.m. screening in 35mm of Tarantino’s 1994 classic, “Pulp Fiction.” Other Slaughterhouse shows on tap for this season include “Heart Attack-Ack-Ack!”with the film “Mars Attacks!” on May 1 and “Sparkle Motion” with the cult favorite “Donnie Darko” on June 19. The shows are all 18+.

Lulu in Natick

G.W. Pabst’s silent classic “Pandora’s Box”(1929), starring 1920s icon Louise Brooks, screens with live music accompaniment by composer and silent film musician Jeff Rapsis March 1, at 4 p.m., at the Natick Center for the Arts. “Pandora’s Box” stars Brooks, a Kansas native and onetime Ziegfeld girl who left Hollywood for Germany, in her career-defining role as Lulu, a hedonistic young dancer and prostitute who uses her eroticism to manipulate men to get what she wants. The daring film was heavily censored and not a critical success on initial release but is now widely regarded as one of Weimar Germany’s classic films.

