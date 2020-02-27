When Mayssa Karaa moved to Boston from Lebanon in 2007, she initially planned to study engineering at University of Massachusetts Boston. After finding herself so close to world-famous Berklee College of Music, though, she ended up transferring to pursue her passion for writing and performing original songs. “I knew that having a career in music is a bit challenging,” Karaa remembered. “And I wasn’t introduced to the music industry.”
Now the 2012 graduate and Grammy nominee will serve as artistic director for Berklee’s new Abu Dhabi-based music school.
Boston-based Berklee already has outposts in New York City and Valencia, Spain. Slated to open next month, the new school is situated in a modern building in Abu Dhabi’s cultural district. Originally built for an expo in 2010, the curving structure (inspired by the United Arab Emirate’s sand dunes) was designed by British architect Norman Foster. Berklee alum and Grammy winner Gael Hedding will serve as Berklee Abu Dhabi’s executive director.
The new center will not offer Berklee credits or degrees, instead specializing in short-term workshops and master classes covering everything from Arabic improvisation to scoring for film and video games. “We believe that talent is universal, but opportunity is not,” said Panos Panay, the college’s senior vice president for global strategy and innovation. “We’re moving away from a mono culture to a poly-cultural world. The top 10 songs are no longer even sung in a singular language.”
On her trips to the Middle East, Karaa sees “a lot of talent that does not have access to education,” she said by phone from Abu Dhabi this week. Berklee has promised to set is aside $5 million in scholarships for Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian artists who wish to further their music education. Those funds can be used for the school’s online classes or tuition at any Berklee campus.
