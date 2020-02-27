When Mayssa Karaa moved to Boston from Lebanon in 2007, she initially planned to study engineering at University of Massachusetts Boston. After finding herself so close to world-famous Berklee College of Music, though, she ended up transferring to pursue her passion for writing and performing original songs. “I knew that having a career in music is a bit challenging,” Karaa remembered. “And I wasn’t introduced to the music industry.”

Now the 2012 graduate and Grammy nominee will serve as artistic director for Berklee’s new Abu Dhabi-based music school.

Boston-based Berklee already has outposts in New York City and Valencia, Spain. Slated to open next month, the new school is situated in a modern building in Abu Dhabi’s cultural district. Originally built for an expo in 2010, the curving structure (inspired by the United Arab Emirate’s sand dunes) was designed by British architect Norman Foster. Berklee alum and Grammy winner Gael Hedding will serve as Berklee Abu Dhabi’s executive director.