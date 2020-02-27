The use of brand names continues as CBS is developing a new procedural series built around “Silence of the Lambs.” This time, the focus is solely on the FBI agent Clarice Starling, who was played by Jodie Foster in the movie (Julianne Moore played Starling in the sequel “Hannibal”).
The show will be called “Clarice” — oh how I wish they’d called it “Hello, Clarice” — and it will find Starling in the aftermath of the events of “Silence of the Lambs,” in 1993, hunting other serial killers and predators in Washington, D.C. Why doesn’t CBS just create a new serial-killer hunter? Because nothing brings instant notice and familiarity like the borrowed glory of a popular product.
Rebecca Breeds will star as Starling, who has a double degree in psych and criminology and a few family secrets that will emerge gradually. Breeds is Australian, and her credits include “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Originals,” and “Home and Away.” The show will be produced and written by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.
