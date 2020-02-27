“Lucian Freud: The Self-Portraits” opens at the Museum of Fine Arts March 1 and runs through May 25. In conjunction with the exhibition, the MFA is screening “Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait.” The film, which is part of the fine-arts documentary series Exhibition on Screen, will be shown March 4, 7, 8, 12, and 20. The exhibition ran last year at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, which allows for the documentary’s including numerous gallery shots. That should make for an interesting compare-and-contrast with the MFA’s installation.

Freud (1922-2011) was the grandson of Sigmund Freud. That might lead you to think that his self-portraits are exercises in psychological acuity. Instead, Freud’s great and enduring subject, regardless of genre, was the medium itself. As the artist and art historian Liz Rideal says in the documentary, “Making the paint tell the story was his life’s work really.” Certainly, the physicality of paint mattered more for him in portraiture than the personality of either sitter or artist.

If that sounds slightly inhuman, that’s in keeping with the man. Freud was 10 when his family fled the Nazis, moving from Berlin to London. Arriving in a foreign culture at a formative age surely encouraged a sense of apartness, even solipsism, that was evident throughout his life. This was a man who fathered 16 children by nearly as many women. “You ask me why are these children all the same age?” he once said. “Don’t you realize I had a bicycle?” Imagine if he’d owned an MG.

Advertisement

The documentary begins and ends with a snippet from a 2010 interview. Fiddling with a scarf, Freud says, “I wanted to shock and amaze.” Those awards apply to life and art both. To Freud’s credit, the lack of human sympathy evident in his personal relations has a counterpart in the utter absence of compromise or ingratiation in his painting. One of the documentary’s interview subjects, the Royal Academy’s Tim Marlow, states this well. “He treats himself as ruthlessly as he does anyone.” In his self-portraits that sense of personal and artistic ruthlessness decisively intersect.

Advertisement

“I don’t like mystification," Freud says in that same interview. His art is one of surfaces — which is another way of saying: directness, confrontation, not looking away from what is there in front of his relentless eye. Often far from pleasant, the result of that directness is almost always arresting. “Self-portrait With a Black Eye,” from 1978, might be taken as exemplary, eye and damage coming together. There’s a bruised quality to all of Freud’s mature work, a sense of both flesh and paint as even more tactile than they are visual

Lucian Freud's studio Seventh Art Productions, 2020 (custom credit)/Courtesy seventh Art Productions, 2020

The documentary is really two movies, and one of the two is severely at odds with Freud’s sensibility and style. The first movie is often engrossing. As one might expect, it’s about Freud himself and his art. Both can be off-putting — the former, a function of his behavior; the latter, a kind of absolute integrity that one must admire, if not always enjoy. The second movie is off-putting in a very different way, with its high-gloss framing of that life and art.

Does Freud move to Paris in the early ’50s? We get luscious, touristy establishing shots of Paris today. Does the relation of Freud’s painting to that of Rembrandt and Velázquez get discussed? We get luscious, touristy establishing shots of Amsterdam and Madrid. Such slick reductive prettiness would be jarring in a documentary on most any artist. But with a painter as aesthetically principled as Freud it’s like being served wormwood and gall accompanied with condiments. “Aren’t those flesh tones formidable? That degree of scrutiny all but overwhelming?” “Uh, sure. Wanna pass the mayo?”

Advertisement

The talking heads are excellent: insightful, articulate, admiring but without illusion. Globe readers will be delighted to find a handsome face to go with a once-familiar byline: Sebastian Smee, now of The Washington Post. Note how his aubergine shirt chimes with the shade of the wall in the Vienna Kunsthistorisches — the Bruegel gallery, no less — where another expert is interviewed. Talk about having an eye!

In an additional MFA conjunction of self-portraiture and film, Errol Morris’s 2017 documentary, “The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography," screens at the museum March 6, 11, and 21. It accompanies the exhibition “Elsa Dorfman: Me and My Camera,” which runs through June 21. It’s hard to imagine two more different persons, let alone their bodies of work, than Dorfman and Freud. Hard as the portrait part in making a self-portrait is, the self part is endlessly more so.

Elsa Dorfman, in "The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography." Courtesy of Neon

★★½

LUCIAN FREUD: A SELF-PORTRAIT

Directed by David Bickerstaff. Written by Bickerstaff and Phil Grabsky. At Museum of Fine Arts, various dates, March 4-20. 86 minutes. Unrated (the occasional unflinching nude painting, male as well as female)

Advertisement

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.