The 65-year-old New England Mobile Book Fair needs to find a new home. Once the largest indie bookstore in New England, the shop downsized in 2017 to its spot on Needham Street in Newton, letting go of 32 employees. The Needham Street location was a temporary home from the start, and now the new development for the row of shops on the property means they need to find a new spot within the next two months. Tom Lyons, who bought the store in 2011, is looking for a space with big foot traffic, with an eye out in Davis Square, on Great Plain Avenue in Needham, and in the Fenway area. But rent is a problem. Lyons, who has been driving an Uber to help pay overhead, has “been looking for an active or silent partner or even a consortium of citizens who want to save a brick and mortar store,” he wrote in an e-mail, “but no luck so far.” Lyons calls the store “a unique treasure,” and laments that “it may be ending after 65 years.” He says that “if I’m lucky enough to find a new home for the Book Fair,” he’ll need to use GoFundMe to raise money for the restocking and the move. “Physical book stores should be a meeting and gathering place for members of the community. We have fewer and fewer.”

And while one bookstore’s fate is in question, another appears. TidePool Press, an independent publisher of nonfiction, is helping to back the opening of TidePool BookShop in Worcester this month. The 1,600 square-foot store will carry a variety of fiction, nonfiction, and YA titles, with a heavy focus on children’s books. Owners Jo and Huck Truesdell plan on featuring a monthly “TableTopic,” a rotating set of books for kids and adults focusing on a particular theme. In tandem with “Beyond Midnight,” an exhibit at the Worcester Art Museum, the topic for April will be Paul Revere. They’ll also host Friday night events with cheese and wine, pulling together writers, musicians, professors, artists, and students, as well as a calendar of author readings and storybook sessions. “We believe that some of the most interesting stories are right in front of us, in small tide pools dense with marine life often overlooked by ocean gazers prowling for big fish.” Such is the guiding principle behind their publishing concern, and the bookstore will feature big fish and tide pool dwellers alike.

The women’s pages

The Boston Athenaeum is celebrating Women’s History Month with a series of author talks that explore “Women, Agency, and the Meaning of Home” and multicultural identities and immigration. The first talk, on Tuesday, March 3, brings local author Grace Talusan to discuss her memoir “The Body Papers,” which won the Restless Books Prize for New Immigrant Writing. On Tuesday, March 10, Justine Chang, Providence-based photographer and former Boston Literary District Writer-in-Residence, will discuss “What the Books Don’t Tell You,” her work-in-progress, a book that combines words and images, about a family in the U.S. two generations after the Korean War. And on Thursday, March 12, local authors Marjan Kamali, author of “The Stationery Shop,” and Katrin Schumann, author of “This Terrible Beauty,” will talk about “Displacement and Power During Political Turmoil” and ideas of belonging and homeland. Talks take place at the Athenaeum, 10 ½ Beacon Street, in Boston. Tickets are $10-$15 (free for members); for more information visit bostonathenaeum.org/events.

Coming out

“The Exhibition of Persephone Q” by Jessi Jezewska Stevens (FSG)

“We Ride Upon Sticks” by Quan Barry (Pantheon)

“Fiebre Tropical” by Juliana Delgado Lopera (Amethyst)

Pick of the week

Nancy Chamberlin at Broadside Bookshop in Northampton, Massachusetts, recommends “The Animal Dialogues: Uncommon Encounters in the Wild” by Craig Childs (Back Bay): “This beautiful and playful collection of short essays describes the author’s encounters with 34 different species, ranging from praying mantis to mountain lion, peregrine falcon to red-spotted toad. Clearly the product of patient and precise observation, each narrative is written with deep respect and sensitivity, humor and wonder.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren: Ovid Resung.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.