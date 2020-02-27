The Band was always different, starting with the simplicity (or was it presumption?) of that name. “It just felt unpretentious, unjivey, uncute," Robertson says in the film of choosing the name. Robertson was the leader, lead guitarist, and chief composer. The subtitle is no accident. The film is inspired by Robertson’s autobiography, “Testimony: A Memoir.” So “Once Were Brothers” is his story first, the band’s — or Band’s — second.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the talking heads in “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band.” “There is no band that emphasizes coming together and becoming greater than the sum of their parts,” Springsteen says, "Simply the name, the Band, that was it.”

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Robertson is well spoken, with a winning presence. We should all look so good at 76. Those hooded eyes that were so striking back then remain so now. Robertson’s star power notwithstanding, fans of Levon Helm, the group’s much-beloved drummer, may have decidedly mixed feelings about the film.

The Band’s difference extended to instrumentation — there were two keyboard players (Richard Manuel, on piano, and Garth Hudson, on organ) — and vocals. There were, in effect, three lead singers: Helm, Manuel, and bassist Rick Danko.. None had a classic rock voice. All three put together didn’t have half the vocal power of a Robert Plant or Roger Daltrey. Power wasn’t the point, though. Each voice was highly distinctive — and uniquely plangent.

This led to another difference: the slight lugubriousness of the Band’s sound. There are many, many words to describe rock ‘n’ roll in its many, many permutations. Lugubrious is hardly ever one of them. For fans, this quality made the Band’s music more authentic, even timeless. Eric Clapton, one of the film’s talking heads, was such an admirer he dreamed of being taken on as rhythm guitarist. No, that’s not a typo. For doubters, it was more a case of four Canadians and an Arkansan (Helm) synthesizing a version of roots music.

The Band was also different for how it entered rock history, where it very much has a place. The musicians were famous as a unit even before it became the Band, famous for backing Bob Dylan when he toured after going electric and then accompanying him on what became known as “The Basement Tapes.” It was their basement, in Woodstock, N.Y., where the recordings were made.

Finally, there’s movie history. Many people consider Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Waltz” (1978), documenting the group’s final concert, the finest of all concert films. Or at least they did until the release of “Stop Making Sense” (1984). A longtime friend of Robertson’s, Scorsese is an executive producer of “Once Were Brothers.” The documentary pretty much ends with “The Last Waltz,” other than 10 minutes or so of wrapping up. Manuel and Danko died far too young, in 1986 and 1999, respectively, and when Helm died, in 2012, he was only 71.

“I don’t know of any other group of musicians with a story equivalent to the story of the Band,” Robertson says, “and it was a beautiful thing. It was so beautiful it went up in flames.” Clapton agrees on the beauty part. “I was in great awe of this brotherhood. It was the soul of the band.”

That sense of brotherhood’s fraying makes the final quarter or so of the movie doubly sad: emotionally, of course, but also because it means a distinctly VH1 “Behind the Music” vibe sets in: jealousy, in-fighting, heroin. There’s some compensation in Ronnie Hawkins telling a truly hilarious cocaine joke.

Hawkins was the band’s first boss. They started out as Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks. A raise-the-roof rascal, he’s one of the documentary’s two standout interviewees. (Robertson isn’t so much interviewee as master of ceremonies/narrator.) The other is Robertson’s ex-wife, Dominique. Her thoughtful presence is a very welcome departure from the standard rock-doc formula. She provides the kind of reality check — an under-the-influence Manuel almost got her killed when he totaled her Mustang, with her in the passenger seat — rarely found in such films. In that sense, it isn’t just the Band that was different but “Once Were Brothers,” too.

★★½

ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND

Directed by Daniel Roher. At Kendall Square. 102 minutes. R (language, drug references)

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.