Why am I such a big “Schitt’s”-head? It’s the ensemble dynamic — the way the actors move happily and confidently within their characters, and the way they all keep the spirit high like a volleyball in play. The cast — featuring Catherine O’Hara’s immortal Moira Rose — is rich in what is known as chemistry, which can be as critical to the creative success of a comedy as sharp writing. Of course, when you’re talking about series such as “Veep,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “Scrubs,” early “Arrested Development,” or “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” you get a two-fer — the writing and the interplay.

I’d never argue that “Schitt’s Creek” is a particularly well-written show. It’s “Green Acres” with “Crows” instead of Arnold the pig. At a time when comedies such as “Fleabag” are pushing TV writing to new heights, “Schitt’s” is pure shtick. But: I am devoted to it, never miss an episode, re-watch clips of my favorite scenes on YouTube, and already lament its forthcoming series finale.

From left: Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and Dan Levy in "Schitt's Creek." Steve Wilkie/Pop TV

I’m thinking about ensembles because of all the recent talk about “Friends,” a series that, along with “Cheers,” “The Office,” and “Seinfeld,” is an ensemble classic. HBO Max, a new streaming service launching in May, paid some $425 million last year to secure exclusive rights to the entire series. And in order to promote its launch, as well as the fact that it (and no longer Netflix) has the “Friends” catalog, HBO Max is putting together a one-off unscripted special that will reunite Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry at long last. Reportedly, each of them will earn between $2.5 and $3 million to sit together on the “Friends” soundstage and talk about the show.

I watch “Friends” reruns a lot, as a kind of pacifier because I’m too old to suck my thumb, and I find the writing consistently middling and as unchallenging as it is possible for non-kids TV to be. The jokes are repetitive, they aim low, and, particularly when it comes to gender clichés, gay panic, and Ross-and-Rachel will-they-or-won’t-they obsessiveness, they haven’t aged well. It’s all hangout-sitcom mediocrity, with a tad of aspirational fantasy for all the lonely New Yorkers out there living in near-squalor.

But the ensemble is strong, particularly after the first few episodes, and that’s why it was a massive hit and that’s why it has endured and remains valuable enough to serve as a linchpin of HBO Max’s introduction to the world. The six central characters, with help from some of the peripheral faces (that’s you, Janice), developed comic timing in relation to one another, a kind of rhythm unique to them. The characters all clearly loved one another, but they bickered enough to keep a sense of conflict in the air, lest it all go soggy. They were types, more or less, but each avoided caricature and was imbued with the performer’s strengths.

And, most important, the warm sense of friendship among them radiated out to viewers, so that they were our “friends,” too. They were found family to one another, and to viewers. Their repetitive behavior may have been irritating at times, but it was also comforting against the unpredictability of the real world.

From left: Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, Danny DeVito, and Charlie Day in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Patrick McElhenney

There are a number of comedies still in production that have strong ensembles. The longest running is FXX’s legendary “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which has been on the air since George W. Bush was in office. The gang (unknowns at first) works together almost like a single unit, as they play out the writers’ very darkly comic story lines about touchy subjects ranging from gun control to abortion. Each one is more nihilistic and politically incorrect than the next, a kind of reverse bond that makes them peas in the same pod — and entertaining to watch. They’re our friends, too, although don’t expect much in return.

Apple TV+’s new comedy “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is from “Sunny” co-creator Rob McElhenney and it features a promising ensemble. The writing is good, and the cast does it justice in the nine-episode first season. About the people who run a multiplayer video game, the show gives us co-workers who compete with one another and push each other’s buttons — but nonetheless form a found family, with F. Murray Abraham’s alcoholic writer as their mascot. They’re not as despicable as the “Philly” folks, but, with time, they could become almost as funny. McElhenney as the boss is the ego around whom the rest revolve, a bit like Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott in “The Office.”

From left: David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Jessie Ennis, Rob McElhenney and F. Murray Abraham in "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet." Apple TV+

When it comes to silly banter and idiosyncratic characters, NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” remains a top-of-the-line ensemble escape — not quite as expansive and original as “Parks and Recreation” (also co-created by Michael Schur) but close. The small band of vampires on FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” have been assembled perfectly, an eternal family of gothic freaks and human dependents who all, at times, recall “The Addams Family.” Each of the actors, including Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou, seems to relish the casual delivery of jokes involving drained carcasses and decapitation.

They’re the friends who only come out at night.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.