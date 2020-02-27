With her first film, the accomplished photographer has traded live recordings for handwritten letters and midnight movies for ballroom glances. Her deep roots in the rock ‘n’ roll and fashion communities may not seem like they’d be relevant to adapting Jane Austen’s 1815 comedy of manners, but de Wilde insists the two worlds aren’t as far apart as they seem. “Rock and roll is the perfect place to put a Regency man,” she says, at the Eliot Hotel on Wednesday, seated alongside her film’s 23-year-old star, Anya Taylor-Joy.

Autumn de Wilde might be new to filmmaking, but the 49-year-old “Emma.” director is no stranger to playful, Austenesque romance. “In my twenties, I dated a musician I won’t name and we sort of pretended we were in love,” she recalls. “For each base he wanted to go to with me, he’d have to write a song and leave it on my answering machine. I challenged him to take me on a date to the worst movie of all time and make out with me in the back row — but the movie was so bad we didn’t even feel like making out.”

Ultimately, de Wilde made a Regency man of a musician, casting folk artist and upcoming David Bowie biopic actor Johnny Flynn as the romantic lead Mr. Knightley. But beyond this bit of trivia, worlds don’t collide in “Emma.” so much as they’re reframed — the period-appropriate film follows the handsome, clever, and rich Emma Woodhouse (Taylor-Joy) once more humbling herself through her matchmaking misadventures. It adheres more closely to the source material than modern remakes like “Clueless” (1995) and less closely than traditional adaptations like “Emma” (1996), but de Wilde’s precise, candy-colored visual style and screwball comedic approach are what really set the film apart, making the case for a new kind of period piece. “In the Georgian period, you showed your wealth with color — and sugar,” says de Wilde, emphasizing her confectionary color palette’s accuracy.

Inspired by old Hollywood comedies like “Bringing Up Baby” (1938), the filmmaker wanted “Emma.” to have the rhythm of a “musical with no singing” and translate Austen’s interiority into physicality. “Like with Shakespeare, the more you study Jane Austen, the richer and funnier the work becomes,” says de Wilde. “I thought, ‘If I can physicalize the comedy, then someone can hear that poetry and understand it in context.’”

The director credits New Zealand screenwriter Eleanor Catton, with preserving Austen’s rhythm in the script. “There was no point at which we wanted to simplify the language or dumb it down,” de Wilde explains. “Eleanor did take liberties, but they were subtle and purposeful.” These liberties include a slightly altered ending, a romantic nosebleed, and references to bare buttocks — but those second two were more de Wilde’s doing.

Anya Taylor-Joy (right) and Mia Goth in "Emma." Focus Features

Although her breakout role in Robert Eggers’s historical horror movie, “The Witch” (2015), may have prepared her for the film’s period dialogue, Taylor-Joy was new to comedy. With English veterans like Bill Nighy and Miranda Hart in the cast, she didn’t have much choice but to dive in head-first.

“Everyone’s wit is so razor-sharp, it’s intimidating,” the actress says. “I learned a lot about self-confidence. You have to have the confidence to jump into the ring.”

“I encourage overplaying things, and with an intelligent actor it’s really important to experiment — it creates a sense of play instead of competition,” explains de Wilde, admiring Taylor-Joy’s commitment to going big and then adjusting to suit the scene. “And it’s about trust — I don’t think it’s necessary to humiliate to get a good performance.”

Through decades of shooting music videos and album covers for artists like Jenny Lewis, Fiona Apple, and Elliott Smith, de Wilde has developed a set of skills for making people feel open in front of a camera. “I really cut my teeth learning how to create an environment for them where they could flourish, instead of feeling crushed by witnesses,” she says.

She compares the work of casting and hiring her crew to seating a “huge dinner party” of near-strangers and making them feel at home. “When you’re a good host, you seat people in the right places so they can be their most comfortable and open — I feel the same about being a director,” de Wilde says.

Taylor-Joy can attest to de Wilde’s “sixth sense” for casting. Upon meeting the actress for the first time, de Wilde showed Taylor-Joy a photo of “Suspiria” (2018) actress Mia Goth and suggested she might play Harriet, explaining, “I think this could be your best friend.”

Taylor-Joy’s response? “That is my best friend.”

“I was on the phone with Mia that morning explaining I was meeting with a director, I had no idea,” Taylor-Joy, says laughing. “I was like, how does this even happen?”

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, shown at the Eliot Hotel, stars in the new film "Emma." Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff





Although Taylor-Joy was cast in the title role, the actress feels that de Wilde is the real Emma of the team. “I think Autumn is what Emma wanted to be — she’s a really good friend-matchmaker,” she says. “The second [the cast] all went in, we were like these mutt puppies that suddenly realized we all had the same parents.”

The actress found both a friend and foe in “God’s Own Country” (2017) star Josh O’Connor, who plays the self-absorbed local vicar, Mr. Elton. “He makes me look like an unprofessional actress,” she says with a laugh. “He’s the only actor I’ve ever broken on camera in front of. He would come out in that ridiculous outfit, and start, ‘Dearly beloved friends,’ and I would just lose it.”

“We would have to hide him from her, because even seeing a part of his face was too much,” de Wilde recalls.

Audiences are likely to draw comparisons between “Emma.” and other recent women-led literary adaptations and costume dramas, most notably Greta Gerwig’s ambitious “Little Women” (2019).

“Some people are like, ‘We’ve had a period piece with women at the center, why do we need another one?’ And it’s like, ‘Excuse me?’” says Taylor-Joy. “When making the movie, we never said, ‘Well, you know, people have seen ‘Emma’ before, so how are we going to make this different?’ We just said, ‘This is our story, what are we going to do to make it ours and make us happy?’”

“I think no one asks that of men,” adds de Wilde. “People tend to only ask that with women writers. There’s a natural inclination of making us try to compete against the other ‘woman’ movie, but I don’t think there are enough stories about women.”

The director knows people love a good anti-heroine, and she ultimately believes that Emma’s ugly moments and redeeming arc are what make the character so “crushable” after all these years.

“I know how ‘Romeo and Juliet’ ends, but when it’s done well, I still hope it’s going to end differently for them every time,” says de Wilde. “That’s the beauty of a well-written story.”