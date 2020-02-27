Chat about your money goals while ice skating at this meet-up hosted by the financial planning organization The Financial Gym. Saturday, noon to 2 p.m., Snowport Ice Rink, 65 Northern Ave., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Business lab

Explore the possibility of starting a business at this small group workshop hosted by the Women’s Business League. The event includes lunch and a follow-up phone call. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m., Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, 1250 Market St., Lynnfield. $197 to $247. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Guarding what’s yours

Understand how to protect your business’s intellectual property, including trademarks, at this workshop from co-working space The Co-Pad. Saturday, 9 to 10:30 a.m., The Co-Pad, 1601 Blue Hill Ave., Suite 210, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

CONFERENCE

Asian business conference

Learn about how Asia influences the global economy at this annual conference hosted by Asia-focused student clubs at Harvard University. Hear from experts and expand your professional network. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Harvard Business School, Kresge Way, Boston. $20 to $130. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

