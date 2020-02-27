"Duncanville," a Fox animated family comedy, is centered on a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, and the people in his world. Amy Poehler provides the voices of Duncan and his mother.

The show, “Duncanville,” premiered on Fox on Feb. 16 and Poehler voices the main character, Duncan, and his mother, Annie. Poehler co-created the series with Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully , both writers for “The Simpsons.” The show follows Duncan as he navigates his extraordinarily average teenage years employing his active imagination to dream up a fantasy world.

Amy Poehler is lauded as an actress, comedian, producer, writer, and director, so it’s no surprise she’s taking on yet another challenge: voicing a teenage boy in a newly-released animated series.

Poehler, known for her longtime role as Leslie Knope on Fox’s “Parks and Recreation,” appeared on the latest cover of Emmy Magazine. In an interview, Poehler said she saw a lack of animated programming geared toward teenage audiences, and hopes “Duncanville” will bridge that gap.

“I’d just get so excited about trying that kind of character," the Boston College graduate told the magazine about voicing Duncan.

Though she’s moved on to new projects, Poehler hasn’t forgotten her roots. Her former costar in “Parks and Recreation” Rashida Jones appears in the new series as well, voicing Mia, Duncan’s crush.

The first two episodes of “Duncanville” have already aired on Fox, with the third, titled “Undacuva Mutha,” set to debut at 7:30 p.m. on March 1.