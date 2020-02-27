“Emma.” actress Anya Taylor-Joy and director Autumn de Wilde arrived early to their screening and Q&A at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Tuesday night. That meant they got to watch the end of their film from the venue’s small green room — which happens to be right behind the big screen. Taylor-Joy lip-synced some of her lines as she watched the ending of the Jane Austen adaptation.

Once the credits rolled, the women took the stage to talk about the movie and answer audience questions. De Wilde spoke about costumes, the film’s score, and about releasing her directorial debut at 49 (she’s long been a photographer, and has worked closely with musicians). She credited the late Elliott Smith for getting her behind the camera; she said he refused to make a music video unless she directed it.