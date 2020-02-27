When most people go on a health kick, as Rich Bonasoro put it, they usually end up with a more balanced diet or a tad more muscle. Few end up with a soap company. Bonasoro, the founder of @backyardsoapco , created the artisanal soap, candles, and skincare brand when he was thinking about being healthier inside and out in 2013. In 2016, Bonasoro filed to become an LLC, quit his job as a cook at the Four Seasons, and made soap his full-time gig. Now a staff member at New England Open Markets, the creator frequents craft markets and sells his wares online. The Globe chatted with him about his business.

A. I started being interested in making soap because I was on a health kick with food — just really concerned about GMOs and organic food and buying local produce. I started what was called the Backyard Project, a Facebook page, where I transformed my backyard into a garden. Then I wrote this children’s book called “A Day in the Fields,” and it included garden seeds, so that kids could grow a garden. After that, I started researching what we put on our bodies with skincare. So I was like, I’m going to make my own batch of soap. The funny thing is the first time I made the soap, it was in the backyard because I was dealing with lye and chemicals I just hadn’t used before. And then Backyard Soap Co. was formed. Christmas came around, and I was giving them out as gifts and selling them.

Q. Compared to regular bar soap, what is the benefits of using a more artisanal soap?

A. I wanted to create a bar of soap with ingredients people could recognize, like organic olive oil, organic coconut oil, essential oils from plants, plant-based colors. The goal is when you look at my ingredients, you don’t have to Google anything because you automatically know what they are. Ingredients that you can recognize is important, because you know, the skin’s the biggest organ in the body. Not all soaps that you buy in the store are bad. The main things are detergent-based soaps. Those are drying for the skin. They also often add sulfites in there to give it lather, even if they wouldn’t naturally lather. There’s chemicals that you can’t recognize in there. A lot of brands say, on the label, sodium calloway — that’s ponified beef fat. That’s important for people who consider themselves vegetarian or vegan.

Founder Rich Bonasoro mixes the ingredients to make soap. Rich Bonasoro

Q. You call yourself a soap alchemist.

A. Let’s see. What is up with that, huh? An alchemist is a person who transforms or creates something through a seemily magical process. That’s kind of what I do. The soap process, transforming a liquid into a solid, it’s like there’s magic going on there. I’m mixing different oils and different scents. It’s more about manifesting the things I want in my life and having a vision. The soap is definitely an example of that.

Q. How does a bar of soap get made? Run me through it.

A. The process is called saponification. That’s basically when a chemical reaction occurs between the lye and the oils and fats. What happens is you mix lye with water that heats up to almost boiling. Then you let that cool down. And then you want to heat your oils up. Once the water and the lye are at a 100 degrees, you mix them. Then it gets to a pudding-like consistency called trace, and at that point, you add your scents. You add your colors. And then you put it in a mold and let the mold sit for about 24 hours. You take it out the mold, you cut the bars, and you let them cure. They have to cure for like 4-8 weeks ideally.

Backyard Soap Co. also sells homemade candles and skincare. Yaritza Colón Photography

Q. How much do you find yourself making now? How much could you make in a day? Or a week?

A. That depends. Preparation for markets starts months before because I have to have the soap curing. Ideally, if I’m going to a market, I want at least 1,000. I can’t make it so quickly, so for everything, like the holidays, it has to be made in advance.

Q. You also make candles and such.

A. I started making soap and candles all in the same year. The soap came first. Then candles and lip balms and body butters and bath salts and all that.

Bonasoro's favorite soap, the lemon poppyseed bar in the half sphere shape. Yaritza Colón Photography

Q. What ways are you hoping to expand the company?

A. I have a new soap recipe that I’m rolling in. I’ve been using the same recipe for years now. It’s kind of ridiculous. I was using a two-oil, and now I’m bringing in more things like shea butter and cocao butter. It’s going to be a new and improved bar. I also just started making CBD products.

This interview was edited and condensed. Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.