Witness human-powered bike adventures from Alaska to Africa during a film festival that rolls through New England, New York, Wisconsin, and California. The 11th Annual Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival , sponsored by Wheelworks, showcases dozens of short films from around the world. Watch a woman’s mountain bike trek to Kilimanjaro’s summit, a cycling journey from the Netherlands to the Ivory Coast via the Sahara Desert, a group ride from Montana to Alaska’s Denali National Park, and a 450-mile rolling party across Iowa. Also learn the story about the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps, an Black regiment of “Buffalo Soldiers” that rode from Montana to St. Louis in the summer of 1897. Catch the film fest in Arlington March 19; Keene, N.H., March 21; Northampton April 16; and Portland Dec. 3. Dates coming soon for Sarasota Springs, Hayward, Wisc., and Berkeley, Calif. The Arlington festival includes a performance by country blues band Slow Boat Home and an all-cookie buffet, while the Northampton event includes a VIP tasting. 800-866-7314, www.ciclismoclassico.com/filmfest .

Mariel, a new Cuban spot in Post Office Square. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Embrace these Cuban brunches

Enjoy classic Cuban breakfast fare and music by a Cuban and Latin jazz band at Mariel in Boston’s Post Office Square. The restaurant’s new Cuban jazz brunches run Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring live performances by Clave & Blues. Listen to a mix of Afro-Cuban rhythm and blues and world music while enjoying classic Cuban dishes, such as huevos habaneros, huevos rotos, and mozzarella waffle sticks with spicy guava maple dip and a Cuban sweet toast. Mariel also offers brunch cocktails, including Café Cubano with homemade coffee liquor, a sparking Boho Royale, and a Coco Lime. Brunch: $14-$20; cocktails $14-$16. 617-333-8776, www.marielofficial.com.

Red Hot Chili Peppers. Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Boston’s three-day music fest

Don’t forget to snag single-day tickets for Boston Calling in May before they sell out. The festival welcomes Foo Fighters (May 22), Rage Against the Machine (May 23), and Red Hot Chili Peppers (May 24) as headliners, and more than 60 other artists over three days at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. Also see performances by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, The 1975, Run the Jewels, Brittany Howard, Liam Gallagher, and many more. Tickets range from $149.99 (Tier 1 single-day general admission) to $799.99 (Tier 2 platinum). If you miss out, you can still buy 3-day tickets for $399. www.bostoncalling.com.

THERE

Louisville’s lantern festival

Kentucky hosts one of the nation’s largest Chinese lantern festivals this week at the Louisville Zoo. Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival runs March 5 through April 25. More than 50,000 LED lights will be used to create 65 larger-than-life illuminated displays, including a 131-foot-long dragon, a color-changing panda tree, and an African savanna display. Interact with some of the displays as you stroll through a two-story shark tunnel or sway on illuminated swings. Artisans from Zigong, China—where lantern festivals originated more than 2,000 years ago—have been creating the displays using traditional techniques over the past month. The wheelchair- and stroller-friendly event runs Thursdays through Sundays, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., and every night between March 30 and April 3. It also features live Asian performances including the rolling lamp, hula hoop, and rotating dishes, handmade Chinese crafts, and Asian cuisine. Admission for non-members, purchased online up until 5 p.m. the day of the event: $18.50 all ages, $20.50 at admission window anytime; $60 for family of four in advance and online only; $5 parking. 502-459-2181, www.wildlightslouisville.com.

A grand European cycling adventure

Bike across Morocco, Portugal, and Spain on an epic journey that covers 925 miles over 23 days. Ride & Seek’s new Conquest of the Moors cycling tour runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 20 and takes part in two stages. Explore the history of the Moors during stage one, as you bike from Fez to Tangiers, Morocco. Then cross the Mediterranean Sea to the Iberian Peninsula for stage two, during which you’ll pedal from Silves, Portugal, to Cordoba, Spain. Explore vibrant souks, medieval architecture, Roman ruins, national parks, and a path through a narrow gorge in Spain’s El Caminito del Rey. Also opt to pedal the highest paved road in Europe, a 25-mile challenging climb up Pico del Veleta (or spend that day exploring Granada). Rates per person start at $3,874, including accommodations, most meals, guides, ground transportation, and more. www.rideandseek.com.

Charge your phone at least 50 percent in 30 minutes and keep your laptop running for a few extra hours with Elecjet’s new PowerPie 20000mAh power bank. Handout (custom credit)/Handout

EVERYWHERE

A lightning-fast charger for your devices

Charge your phone at least 50 percent in 30 minutes and keep your laptop running for a few extra hours with Elecjet’s new PowerPie 20000mAh power bank. This sleek and portable device can charge the latest Galaxy S10+ smartphone up to 69 percent and the iPhone 11 up to 50 percent in one-half an hour, so you can refuel your phone even when making tight connections at the airport. It can also power an Apple Macbook (regular, Air, or Pro), a Dell Inspiron, a Lenovo Yoga, and other USB-C laptops for several hours, and recharge itself within 2.5 hours. The handy pass-through capability means you can charge the PowerPie while it recharges other devices. The PowerPie measures just 6.1-by-2.1 inches so it easily fits in a pocket, purse, or other travel bag. It’s a bit weighty — 13.75 ounces — and not drop-proof or waterproof, but it works great for everyday travel and use. $88. www.elecjet.com.

