Jonathan von Mering is hankering to visit the Liguria region in northwest Italy, which is the setting for one of his favorite books, “The Baron in the Trees.” But for now, the Wayland native is enjoying touring America in “Fiddler on the Roof,” at the Emerson Colonial Theatre through March 8. The actor, 24, plays the role of Lazar Wolf, the richest man in the village, in the national tour. As a high schooler, he played a smaller role, Sasha, in the Wellesley Players production of “Fiddler,” which he called a “beautiful experience” and one that has made being on tour with the show extra special. He is excited for his friends and family from the area to come to the show. He is especially eager for his grandparents (flying in from Germany) and his high school drama teacher, Richard Weingartner (who in 2017 retired from Wayland High School after three decades as drama director), to attend a performance. “We didn’t just learn about acting, but we grew so much as people learning from him,” von Mering ­— who went on to study acting at the University of Southern California — said of Weingartner. We caught up with von Mering, who now lives in Los Angeles, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Redcurrants. They bring me back to long summer vacations at my grandparents’ home in northern Germany. I would hunt the biggest clusters in my grandpa’s garden. And I think their rarity in the States helps make them feel special.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? The Liguria region of northwest Italy. I’d love to see the old seaside towns of Cinque Terre, and Liguria is also the setting of one of my favorite books, “The Baron in the Trees,” by Italo Calvino.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? My headphones. I like having the option of listening to an audiobook when I have a lot of walking to do. Ideally something from the literature of the country I’m in.

Aisle or window? Probably window so you can lean your head to the side. Extra legroom in the aisle seat is offset by the risk of being rammed into by the service cart.

Favorite childhood travel memory? A family trip to Cancún when I was in [I think] sixth grade. My family is a bit spread out, so having everyone together has always felt special. We went cave diving, snorkeling, and climbed the pyramid at Chichén Itzá. I was young enough to have zero frame of reference for things, and just experienced everything super vividly.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? I sometimes become that stereotypical tourist with the big camera around my neck. I like taking photos of unfamiliar places. I have to try not to go overboard.

Best travel tip? Low-carbon travel is an awesome way to reduce your carbon footprint. I take buses and trains whenever I can. Train observation cars are a beautiful way to see the country.



